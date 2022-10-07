Home States Kerala

Norwegian institute offers tech help for Kerala in multiple projects

Disaster management, combating coastal erosion and Wayanad tunnel road among them

Published: 07th October 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Norwegian Geotechnical Institute official Dominik H Lang

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), one of the largest geotechnical centre of expertise in Norway, has expressed its interest in collaborating with the state on multiple projects such as natural disaster management, combating coastal erosion and construction of the Wayanad tunnel road. Division Director for Natural Hazards Dominik H Lang has assured to send a team of experts to the state in response to the invitation extended by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who is now in Norway with a delegation.

The NGI is currently providing technical assistance to the Indian Railways in the construction of tunnels and has put to use their technology that helps in assessing the nature of rocks seven kilometres deep in Ladakh. The CM pointed out that the technical guidance of NGI would come to its aid in constructing the proposed Wayanad tunnel road.

NGI is currently providing technical aid to various countries in predicting landslides. They are providing assistance to various central institutions in India also. The CM’s office said the technical expertise of NGI will be helpful for the state and the NGI has consented to give its technical advice on flood mapping. The NGI has also agreed to actively consider the state’s proposal to work jointly with various universities and research centres in the state.

Norwegian firm to invest F150 cr
Norwegian firm Orkla Branded Consumer Goods CEO has assured CM Pinarayi Vijayan of `150-crore additional investment in the food processing sector. The firm has also decided to start a food processing research centre and to implement measures to enhance the revenue of the farmers. The CM’s office said Orkla is also planning to invest in the renewable energy sector.

During the discussion, the CM said Kerala accounts for 75% of seafood exporting companies having recognition of European countries. The state has increased production of tapioca, banana and jack fruit, and the government is giving special attention to the food processing sector to make maximise the potential. “As per the government policy of providing a special nodal officer to assist firms that invest more than `100 crore, Orkla will get a special officer to handhold their investment,” the CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Norway
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp