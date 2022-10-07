Norwegian institute offers tech help for Kerala in multiple projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), one of the largest geotechnical centre of expertise in Norway, has expressed its interest in collaborating with the state on multiple projects such as natural disaster management, combating coastal erosion and construction of the Wayanad tunnel road. Division Director for Natural Hazards Dominik H Lang has assured to send a team of experts to the state in response to the invitation extended by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who is now in Norway with a delegation.

The NGI is currently providing technical assistance to the Indian Railways in the construction of tunnels and has put to use their technology that helps in assessing the nature of rocks seven kilometres deep in Ladakh. The CM pointed out that the technical guidance of NGI would come to its aid in constructing the proposed Wayanad tunnel road.

NGI is currently providing technical aid to various countries in predicting landslides. They are providing assistance to various central institutions in India also. The CM’s office said the technical expertise of NGI will be helpful for the state and the NGI has consented to give its technical advice on flood mapping. The NGI has also agreed to actively consider the state’s proposal to work jointly with various universities and research centres in the state.

Norwegian firm to invest F150 cr

Norwegian firm Orkla Branded Consumer Goods CEO has assured CM Pinarayi Vijayan of `150-crore additional investment in the food processing sector. The firm has also decided to start a food processing research centre and to implement measures to enhance the revenue of the farmers. The CM’s office said Orkla is also planning to invest in the renewable energy sector.

During the discussion, the CM said Kerala accounts for 75% of seafood exporting companies having recognition of European countries. The state has increased production of tapioca, banana and jack fruit, and the government is giving special attention to the food processing sector to make maximise the potential. “As per the government policy of providing a special nodal officer to assist firms that invest more than `100 crore, Orkla will get a special officer to handhold their investment,” the CM said.

