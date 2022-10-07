Pinarayi slams Mohan Bhagwat over population control statement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday lashed out against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on population control. Bhagwat’s statement on the religion-based imbalance in the country is part of an attempt to trigger racial discrimination, Pinarayi alleged. The RSS campaign was neither in line with factual information nor backed by statistical data, he said in a statement.The chief minister also criticised Bhagwat’s speech during Vijayadashami celebrations in which he said that the Citizenship Act would be implemented in the country. The RSS chief has been challenging Constitutional values, he said. The Sangh Parivar has been trying to spread false information on India’s population increase, keeping in mind the upcoming elections, Pinarayi said.