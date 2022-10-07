Roads will be killing fields if reckless driving allowed to go unnoticed: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the Vadakkencherry accident that claimed nine lives was a horrendous and shocking incident. The court observed that the accident could have been averted had reckless driving been addressed.

“The roads in Kerala will certainly become killing fields if this is allowed to go on,” said the court. It also directed the transport commissioner, who also doubles as road safety commissioner, to be present before the court on Friday to explain the action taken to ensure road safety and also about the tragic accident.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) filed a report before the court that the speeding of the tourist bus and overtaking caused the accident. “We have policemen and cameras everywhere. Are we saying that they don’t see these traffic violations,” asked Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court made the observation while considering a batch of petitions on condition of roads and road safety. The court observed that reckless driving along the roads was either taken for granted or condoned under the impression that it was the way of life.

Drivers use their vehicles and occupy roads as if they are given ‘carte blanche’ to do as they pleased. This was due to a complete lack of response and fear of the law. The court said roads would become killing fields if such reckless use of roads were allowed to go unnoticed. Besides, enforcement agencies and their officers had to be empowered and scrutinized and made accountable for their actions.

HC: BAN CONTRACT CARRIAGES FLOUTING SAFETY NORMS

Kochi: The High Court on Thursday directed the state police chief and Transport Commission to ban the use of contract carriages and other transport vehicles that flout safety standards in public places. The court issued the order while considering a suo motu case regarding road accidents in the state.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar, after viewing the footage of the tourist bus involved in the accident, observed, “it is explicitly clear that the contract carriage was used in public place flouting the safety standards prescribed in AIS-008.” The court noted that the name of the contract carriage is written in the middle of the windscreen above the level of the dashboard, obstructing the clear vision of the driver. It was fitted with a multi-toned horn in violation of sub-rule (2) of Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, the court stated.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the Vadakkencherry accident that claimed nine lives was a horrendous and shocking incident. The court observed that the accident could have been averted had reckless driving been addressed. “The roads in Kerala will certainly become killing fields if this is allowed to go on,” said the court. It also directed the transport commissioner, who also doubles as road safety commissioner, to be present before the court on Friday to explain the action taken to ensure road safety and also about the tragic accident. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) filed a report before the court that the speeding of the tourist bus and overtaking caused the accident. “We have policemen and cameras everywhere. Are we saying that they don’t see these traffic violations,” asked Justice Devan Ramachandran. The court made the observation while considering a batch of petitions on condition of roads and road safety. The court observed that reckless driving along the roads was either taken for granted or condoned under the impression that it was the way of life. Drivers use their vehicles and occupy roads as if they are given ‘carte blanche’ to do as they pleased. This was due to a complete lack of response and fear of the law. The court said roads would become killing fields if such reckless use of roads were allowed to go unnoticed. Besides, enforcement agencies and their officers had to be empowered and scrutinized and made accountable for their actions. HC: BAN CONTRACT CARRIAGES FLOUTING SAFETY NORMS Kochi: The High Court on Thursday directed the state police chief and Transport Commission to ban the use of contract carriages and other transport vehicles that flout safety standards in public places. The court issued the order while considering a suo motu case regarding road accidents in the state. A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar, after viewing the footage of the tourist bus involved in the accident, observed, “it is explicitly clear that the contract carriage was used in public place flouting the safety standards prescribed in AIS-008.” The court noted that the name of the contract carriage is written in the middle of the windscreen above the level of the dashboard, obstructing the clear vision of the driver. It was fitted with a multi-toned horn in violation of sub-rule (2) of Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, the court stated.