Vadakkencherry accident: Kerala couple loses lone son born after 13 years’ wait

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The happiness of Pottayil P C Thomas and Mary of Paingarapilly, Mulanthuruthy, knew no bounds when they were blessed with a baby boy in 2007, after a long wait of 13 years. However, fate took away their lone son Chris Winterborn Thomas from them on Wednesday night. Chris was one of the five students of Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School, Vettickal, who lost their lives in the accident at Vadakkenchery.

The relatives, schoolmates and local residents were inconsolable when the body of the class 10 student was brought to the school on Thursday. Later, he was laid to rest at Mar Gregorious Chappel cemetery.

Diya Rajesh, a class 10 student who lost her life in the accident, was the lone daughter of Rajesh and Sini of Thuruthikara, Mulanthuruthy. She had sent a selfie taken along with her friends to the parents on Wednesday night. However, a few hours later the accident claimed her life.

