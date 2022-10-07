Home States Kerala

Vadakkencherry accident: Kerala couple loses lone son born after 13 years’ wait

Diya Rajesh, a class 10 student who lost her life in the accident, was the lone daughter of Rajesh and Sini of Thuruthikara, Mulanthuruthy.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The happiness of Pottayil P C Thomas and Mary of Paingarapilly, Mulanthuruthy, knew no bounds when they were blessed with a baby boy in 2007, after a long wait of 13 years. However, fate took away their  lone son Chris Winterborn Thomas from them on Wednesday night. Chris was one of the five students of Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School, Vettickal, who lost their lives in the accident at Vadakkenchery.

The relatives, schoolmates and local residents were inconsolable when the body of the class 10 student was brought to the school on Thursday. Later, he was laid to rest at Mar Gregorious Chappel cemetery.

Diya Rajesh, a class 10 student who lost her life in the accident, was the lone daughter of Rajesh and Sini of Thuruthikara, Mulanthuruthy. She had sent a selfie taken along with her friends to the parents on Wednesday night. However, a few hours later the accident claimed her life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp