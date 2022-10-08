Kerala actor assault case: Trial in contempt of court case on director Baiju Kottarakkara initiated

By PTI

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has initiated contempt of court proceedings against movie director Baiju Kottarakkara, for making abusive remarks against the trial court judge in the actress assault case of 2017 in which actor Dileep is also an accused.

In the draft charges sent through the Registrar General, the court said the director, during a discussion held on TV, had intended to characterise the judge and scandalise the judiciary as well.

"You (director) also questioned the character and ability of the judge concerned. It causes prejudice to the trial proceedings. This affects the independence of the judiciary," the court said.

In the charges sent to the 56-year-old director, the court said his comments made on May 9, 2022, tend to "scandalise and lower the authority" of the court.

During the discussion, Kottarakara made disparaging remarks about the trial court judge and said the survivor in the sexual assault case has complained against the judge and that the judge should have recused himself from the case.

The court had directed Kottarakkara to appear before it on September 22, but he did not. The court has now posted the matter for October 10.

Levelling allegations against the trial court, the survivor had earlier on May 23 petitioned the High Court.

The actress-victim who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including Dileep, and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested and released on bail.

