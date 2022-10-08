Kerala HC gives wings to dream of farmer, 61, to father child, hope to 20 other couples

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: A 61-year-old man’s hopes to become a father of a child through his 39-year-old wife had looked bleak because a person above 55 years is prohibited from undergoing treatment for infertility under the new Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act. Now, in a rare gesture, giving hope to the couple’s dream, the Kerala High Court has permitted them to extract and cryo-preserve the husband’s semen in a private hospital. The court’s order came after considering the husband’s deteriorating medical condition.

The husband is a farmer by profession and had obtained a master’s degree in computer science engineering with honours in 1989 and the woman is a homemaker. This will be glad tidings for almost 20 couples, who are also in a legal battle to realise their hopes, affected by the provision of the ART Act, said Akash Sathyanandan, counsel for the couple. He said the ART Act bars hospitals from providing services to female patients at or above 50 years of age, and male patients at or above 55 years.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by the couple seeking to declare Sub Clause (g) of the ART Act, to the extent that it prescribes the maximum age for men and women for seeking ART services from licensed clinics, unconstitutional. The petitioners also sought a directive to allow the hospital to retrieve and store the husband’s semen to proceed with the treatment.

As the wife did not conceive, the couple opted for treatment for infertility and, for that purpose, registered at a private hospital in Muvattupuzha on June 17, 2019. However, they could not continue the treatment due to financial constraints and the outbreak of Covid pandemic. Later, when the couple resumed treatment at the hospital, the ART, 2021, came into force. By virtue of Section 21(g) of the Act, the husband became ineligible for ART services since he had crossed the maximum age of 55 years for men prescribed under the Act.

The counsel stated that the husband is suffering from a rare cardiac condition called ‘Permanent Atrial Fibrillation’. Recently, his cardiac condition worsened and his heart is now functioning only up to 40% capacity. He is under medication for preventing further decline to his condition and also to prevent a blood clot. The couple fears that if his medical condition worsens any further, it may not be possible to collect the semen for the purpose of InVitro Fertilisation (IVF).

The court said, “There is substance in the apprehension expressed by the petitioners that in case of any untoward incident or further decline in the petitioners’ condition, the relief sought in the writ petition will be rendered infructuous.” The court made it clear that the direction is issued under the special circumstances pointed out by the petitioners and without going into the merits of the contentions. The petitioners’ right to continue the assisted reproductive treatment services will depend on the outcome of the writ petition, said the court.

The petitioners argued there is no law that would prevent a man and woman from entering into a marital relationship for the reason of age difference and had they been able to conceive naturally, once again, no law would prevent them from having a child. Therefore, putting a ceiling on the age of men or woman seeking ART services is discriminatory.

