Kin of Kerala native who died in Saudi Arabia get body of Varanasi man

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: In a shocking mix-up, the bereaved family of a Vallikunnam native, who died in Saudi Arabia on July 18, received the body of another man from Varanasi. They also cremated the mortal remains without any idea that it was of another person.

The mix-up reportedly happened when the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia sent the bodies to the relatives of the deceased by flight. The kin of Shaji Rajan, 50, Kaniyamvelil House, Karazhma, Vallikunnam, who were waiting for his mortal remains instead got another body — that of Javid Ahmed Idris 45, of Chandauli, Varanasi. Since the agency staff had advised Shaji’s relatives against opening the coffin as the body was in an almost decomposed state, they cremated the body on the same day they received it. The mix-up, however, came to light when the relatives of the Varanasi man opened the coffin they received for conducting rituals.

Vallikunnam grama panchayat member B Rajivkumar said Shaji — who had been working in a construction company for the past 15 years — died due to a heart attack at Dammam on July 18. “However, his family members came to know about it five days later. His passport and other documents had expired and MP Kodikunnil Suresh intervened to get the body transferred to India. Finally, the Indian Embassy issued temporary documents and the body reached the Thiruvananthapuram airport on September 30, after around 72 days,” said Rajivkumar.

He said the embassy had entrusted the agency to sent Javid’s body to Delhi on the same day. “Javid’s relatives who opened the coffin found that it was not his body. They immediately informed the police and district administration. The embassy officials then informed Shaji’s family. Later, Kodikunnil Suresh contacted the Varanasi district administration and urged them to take steps to send the body to Kerala. The agency sent the body to Vallikunnam in an ambulance and it reached here on Friday,” said Rajivkumar.

He said the QR code pasted on the box containing the coffin that reached Thiruvananthapuram airport on September 30 had Shaji’s details. “All the documents attached with the coffin were that of Shaji’s. So we had no doubts. We have preserved the ashes of Javid to hand it over to his relatives,” said Ratheesh, a relative of Shaji.

