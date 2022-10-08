‘Save Whale Shark campaign’ launched in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its efforts to conserve the whale shark, the largest fish on earth and a keystone species in the marine ecosystem, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) jointly with the forest department has launched the ‘Save the Whale Shark Campaign’ at an event in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

On the occasion, the WIT launched a mobile application, that has been developed for the fishermen to record whale shark spotting and rescues for further conservation action. “We are planning to launch a comprehensive campaign to sensitise fisherfolk along Kerala coastline,” co-principal investigator Sajan John, Marine Projects, WTI, said.

