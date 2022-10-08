Vadakkencherry accident: Rs 10 lakh insurance claim for kin of deceased KSRTC passengers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has taken steps to provide insurance amount of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of three passengers who died in the Vadakkencherry accident. The money will be handed over to the families of three Thrissur natives - Rohith Raj , O Anoop and Deepu. The KSRTC will give Rs 2 lakh as immediate assistance from the insurance money to the family of Rohit and the rest Rs 8 lakh after completing the formalities, said a statement.

The KSRTC has been giving compensation under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Passenger Group Personal Accident Insurance, Improved Passenger Amenities, Employees’ Social Security and Cess on Passenger Ticket) Act, 2014. The corporation collects a cess (Minimum Rs 1) from passengers along with the ticket and pays an annual premium of over Rs 2 crore to the New India Assurance Co Ltd to provide the insurance.

The families get the cess insurance in addition to the compensation through motor insurance. The injured too will get compensation based on the claims they submit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each to the victims’ families from the National Relief Fund. The injured will get Rs 50,000 each.

