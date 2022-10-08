Home States Kerala

Vadakkencherry accident: Rs 10 lakh insurance claim for kin of deceased KSRTC passengers

The families get the cess insurance in addition to the compensation through motor insurance. 

Published: 08th October 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has taken steps to provide insurance amount of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of  three passengers who died in the Vadakkencherry accident. The money will be handed over to the families of three Thrissur natives - Rohith Raj , O Anoop  and Deepu. The KSRTC will give Rs 2 lakh as immediate assistance from the insurance money to the family of Rohit and the rest Rs 8 lakh after completing the formalities, said a statement. 

The KSRTC has been giving compensation under the  Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Passenger Group Personal Accident Insurance, Improved Passenger Amenities, Employees’ Social Security and Cess on Passenger Ticket) Act, 2014.  The corporation collects a cess (Minimum Rs 1) from passengers along with the ticket and pays an annual premium of over Rs 2 crore to the New India Assurance Co Ltd to provide the insurance.

The families get the cess insurance in addition to the compensation through motor insurance.  The injured too will get compensation based on the claims they submit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each to the victims’ families from the National Relief Fund. The injured will get Rs 50,000 each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Vadakkencherry accident
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp