Vadakkenchery accident: Tourist bus driver booked for culpable homicide

Based on the tower location of his mobile phone, he was caught from Sankaramangalam in Chavara by the Kollam police.

Published: 08th October 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

The tourist bus involved in the accident at Vadakkenchery that led to the death of nine persons, including five students | Express file photo

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Vadakkenchery police have slapped a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304 of the IPC) on the driver of the tourist bus, Joemon Pathrose, in connection with the death of nine persons in Wednesday night’s accident at Vadakkenchery and recorded his arrest.

Meanwhile, the blood samples of Joemon were taken at the Taluk Hospital in Alathur and sent to the lab at Kakkanad in Kochi for testing to see whether he was inebriated while driving the vehicle that carried students and teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan School in Mulanthuruthy. The owner of the bus, Arun Kumar, has also been charged with a case under Section 212 (harbouring an offender) of the IPC.

The driver after the accident had told the police and the volunteers engaged in rescue efforts that he was the “tour operator”. He then went and sought treatment from the E K Nayanar Hospital stating that he was a teacher of the school under a different name but later admitted to be the driver of the bus. Subsequently, he presented himself at the Vadakkenchery police station and since he needed treatment, he was let off. However, after receiving treatment, he absconded from the hospital.

Based on the tower location of his mobile phone, he was caught from Sankaramangalam in Chavara by the Kollam police. Bus owner Arun Kumar and manager Jeswin, who were with Joeman, were also detained from Chavara and were handed over to the Vadakkenchery police who brought them here at night. Initially, a case invoking Section 304 A (death due to negligence) was registered. It was on Friday that Section 304 was included.  Joemon of Elanji Anthyal Pookottil house in Ernakulam had been charged by the police for speeding earlier.

Alathur DySP R Ashokan who is heading the investigation team said that it would also be investigated whether there was any lapse on the part of the KSRTC driver. The speed of the KSRTC bus would also be recorded. The allegation by Joemon that the KSRTC bus driver had suddenly applied brakes and it had led to the crash from behind would also be investigated.  The inputs from various sources need to be verified before arriving at a conclusion. The statement of the driver of the car which was overtaken by the tourist bus will also be taken, the DySP said.

The police on Friday released the visuals of the accident which showed the tourist bus overtaking the car from the left side and then trying to go to the right and overtake the KSRTC bus which led to the accident.

