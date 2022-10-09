INTERVIEW | Happy in LDF, no question of going back: Jose K Mani

By Express News Service

If one is to choose the most significant political event that has happened in the recent history of Kerala, it’s the shift of Kerala Congress(M) from the UDF camp to the LDF. It was social engineering at its best and it has changed the political texture of the state like never before. Jose K Mani, the man behind the move, has been busy rebuilding his party since then. He talks to TNIE about his loss in Pala, the differences between UDF and LDF, and BJP’s prospects in Kerala

Your public appearances have been limited ever since the 2021 assembly elections. What is happening with the Kerala Congress?

We are in the process of becoming a cadre party. Our party has undergone lots of churning after the demise of Mani Sir (K M Mani). We were humiliated and expelled from the UDF. Many questioned the survival of our party, many senior leaders switched sides, some tried to finish off Jose K Mani and thereby Kerala Congress, through character assassination… It was a lonely fight for our survival. But, we survived all that and emerged stronger. Now it is time to firm up our foundation. Our membership has gone up manifold. Our party will no longer be individual-centric but a truly democratic and collective organisation.

It has become a trend among political parties to say they want to become a cadre party these days. State Congress president K Sudhakaran wants to turn Congress into a semi-cadre organisation. Is it the CPM influence?

Not completely. But, of course, CPM means business. There is no harm in adopting good things from others. Looking into the future, we need to have this (cadre-system) to run the party more efficiently and effectively.

How do you analyse the impact of the Kerala Congress joining the LDF?

It was with our joining the LDF that the campaign on the continuity of the LDF government started. The LDF won in places like Kottayam and Idukki where they had never won before. Now as many as 70% of the panchayats in Kottayam are under the LDF, and out of the 11 block panchayats, 10 are now ruled by LDF. As part of the LDF, we contested in all districts — something which has never happened while we were in the UDF. It was a politically wise decision for all concerned.

The decision to join LDF need not have been an easy task given the anti-Left past of the party…

It was not easy. We had to work hard to convince our followers about this drastic change in the political stand. There was an election within 45 days of the shift. But once we explained the political situation, all were on board. Consecutive election results have proved that the decision to join LDF was correct. Let me make one thing very clear. We did not leave the UDF, but we were humiliated and expelled from the UDF. And we have survived that.

Why do you think Congress took such a decision? Was it a move to bring the KC(M) vote base to Congress?

Maybe, because till 1964, it was one party. They could not do anything when Mani Sir was alive due to his influence and personality. Some in the Congress thought they can finish off the Kerala Congress after Mani Sir’s death.

Who were those Congress leaders?

We can’t discuss it openly (laughs). But, several people in top Congress leadership tried to bring us down. Now, people and Congress have realised that it was a wrong decision. I’ve done no harm to anyone. But, they tried to attack me personally. They tried to create an image that I’m a bad person, that I’m an arrogant person.

It is obvious that Congress now regrets the decision. Has anyone from Congress approached you?

Let me make it very clear; we are very happy now (in LDF), and there is no question of going back.

Congress leaders still seem hopeful that Kerala Congress will return to UDF…

That’s a misplaced hope... (laughs).

K M Mani, throughout his life, opposed the Communist theories and philosophies. And, one fine day, Kerala Congress joins the CPM-led front. It must have been very difficult for the Kerala Congress workers to accept such a decision.

Yes, as I mentioned earlier, it was a very tough challenge. What helped us in the process was the realisation by our supporters that Congress was trying to finish off our party. Yes, there may be a difference in culture but we are better off with the LDF than with the UDF. We are treated with respect here.

Can you cite some examples?

There are several things that the UDF could not do but were done within a matter of minutes by the LDF. Reservation for economically weaker forward castes, and an increase in support prices for agriculture commodities and rubber were done following our request. We met the chief minister and put in our request to start rubber-based industries. Now, we have HNL’s plant at Velloor. We received similar support on the issue of the buffer zone. So, our stakeholders, our supporters and well-wishers are happy.

Now, the times have changed and the wheels of fortune are moving in your favour. There’s a flow of people from UDF to KC(M).

Of course! Many, even from the Congress, are approaching seeking party membership. People at the senior level too have approached. However, we are looking at those in the mid-level like those who occupy positions in district committees or panchayat levels.

Even from the Congress?

Yes. The UDF is weakening and the Congress is losing ground. Congress is not able to rise to the expectations of people and their cadre. The party is disintegrating as they are unable to protect people who stand by them and those in the middle level and below are dejected. These people can’t go to the CPM since their ideologies are very different. So, the only option is KC(M).

Do you feel that you were dealt a bad hand and got an unimportant portfolio?

No. It was our choice. Irrigation is related to the farmers who form the base of our party.

You have been part of both the UDF and the LDF. Can you point out some of the glaring differences between these two?

There are a lot of differences between them. The prime one is that the LDF takes a decision after weighing all the pros and cons. But once a decision is taken, they stick to it. Also, decisions are taken collectively. In UDF, everyone acts as if they own their departments. For example, if we give 10 suggestions, LDF may agree to only six of them. But all six will be implemented. In UDF, if you give 10 suggestions, all of them will be approved but not even three will be implemented.

There is a perception that anyone can speak anything anywhere in UDF. Is that so in LDF?

LDF is teamwork. People have differences of opinion. But that can be raised inside a forum. One shouldn’t go around announcing the things said inside the forum. This would make the front lose its credibility among the people.

CPI hasn’t been very comfortable with KC(M) joining the LDF. Is the mood still the same?

Who said that there has been discontent? Each of the three parties occupies a different space. And none of us can intrude into another’s space. There is no difference of opinion.

At CPI’s Kottayam district meeting, many leaders expressed their reservations about the induction of KC(M) into LDF.

It is common for workers and leaders to express their views and opinions in a party forum. They need to vent their desperation and disappointment.

Have you analysed the reasons for your loss in Pala?

There are multiple reasons for that. The constituency faced a byelection just two years ago. In that byelection, the entire CPM party workers and leaders campaigned for an LDF candidate. And within a short span, the same candidate (Mani C Kappan) is on the other side and the Left is campaigning for me. And then there was a clear understanding between the UDF and the BJP in Pala.

Kaduthuruthy could have been a better option for you as the KC(M) is very strong there. Do you regret the decision to contest from Pala?

No. Never. I always knew Pala was not safe for me then and was asked by many to opt for a safer seat. But I decided to face the problems head-on. If I had chosen Kaduthuruthy, it would have triggered unnecessary conspiracy theories. Every KC(M) candidate would have had to answer unnecessary questions. That’s why I took a stand that I will contest from Pala.

When we talk about Kerala Congress, the first thing that comes to mind is the well-known saying ‘splitting up as it grows and growing as it splits’. Have you thought that this image has affected the political credibility of the party?

The question has arisen due to a lack of understanding of the spirit behind the idiom. Mani Sir had said that when we split, we gather strength and enter the arena in full force. I recently faced a similar situation. But that didn’t discourage me. You can see that we have emerged stronger. That is what the saying means.

What is your stand on love jihad?

I don’t want to get into that. What I want to say is that we will work against eradicating any social ills that affect the fabric of society adversely. There is no religion or caste when it comes to fighting such evils.

But Pala bishop had said the community didn’t get the much-needed support from KC(M)...

No. I had talked to the bishop and even conveyed the problem to the state government. However, it is not something associated with a religion or community. It is an evil that affects everyone in society.

BJP is using this worry of the Church to get close to the community. What can you do here?

When a problem happens in society, it becomes the responsibility of any individual or party to find a solution. If someone sees politics in it, then I would consider that a wrong being committed to society.

BJP is trying to attract Christians into the fold. BJP president JP Nadda met two bishops in Kottayam recently...

BJP would seek the support of all communities. I also met leaders of the Hindu community. What is wrong with that?

It is heard BJP is interested in bringing the KC(M) into the NDA fold in Kerala…

Mani Sir had already given a reply (laughs). If there is a beautiful woman, many will try to woo her. We are now part of the LDF and we have been able to bring development to the people through our alliance. We are happy in the LDF.

What is the approach of KC(M) towards the BJP?

The BJP is trying to destroy federalism which is weakening democracy. They are trying to use communalism to achieve the goal of One India, One party regime.

Do you see any future for BJP in Kerala?

I don’t see any future for BJP in Kerala because our state is known for upholding secular views. We are a politically vibrant society.

Do you think KC(M) has a claim on the Kottayam seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

It is for the LDF to decide on the seat. It is not right for us to claim the seat. But I am hopeful of getting the Kottayam seat.

There are rumours that your wife will contest the elections. Is it true?

It is not true. If there were such plans, she would have contested from Pala. She has been into social service even before our marriage and she is continuing her activities. When the wife of a politician gets involved in social service, people misinterpret it.

You had extended support to the protest against Vizhinjam port. The government and the protesters are sticking to their stand and there is no effort to mediate.

I declared my stand on the issue and held discussions with the bishop and priests. I also explained the issues to CPM state secretary M V Govindan and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The issues raised by the community are genuine. The Church authorities have raised 7 demands and the government has agreed to 5 demands..

But don’t you think the demand to halt the project until a study is held on coastal erosion is unrealistic?

The demand to stop the construction is a stumbling block. The project is in an advanced stage and if the port authorities approach the court, they may get a favourable order. There should be efforts to rehabilitate the affected families. The government is taking steps to address the concerns raised by them.

Are you on talking terms with P J Joseph?

We are on good terms. We hug whenever we meet (chuckles).

What is your view on the new Congress leadership led by V D Satheesan and K Sudhakaran?

A large section of people want Congress to survive. But the leaders are not able to rise to their expectations. On the other side, there is a strong consolidated force against them. The second Pinarayi Vijayan government is facing criticism for not having experienced ministers. All these ministers have been in the field of social service for many years, though they are new in the cabinet. Also, the LDF makes decisions collectively. So the failure rate is minimal. All of them will emerge stronger.

You have spoken about the organisational issues within the Congress. But you are also said to be close to Rahul Gandhi. How is your relationship with him now?

I have a good relationship with him as a member of Parliament and also as a political leader. There is nothing more. I keep in touch with him on a personal level and not in a political way.

You might have observed Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra. How do you evaluate its impact?

Yatras and all are good. Everyone does that. However, what is the need of the hour is to consolidate the Congress. That is not happening. It is getting disintegrated.

Kerala Congress was formed as a ‘Nair-Nasrani’ combination, but the party is now increasingly seen as a Catholic party…

The tag is being stamped on us by the media. The KC has always tried to uphold secularism. Two of our five MLAs are Hindus. A section of employees in Travancore Devaswom Board and Guruvayur Devaswom are joining our trade union. KC(M) has been branded a Christian party because we have been raising the problems faced by settlers in the high ranges, most of whom happen to be Christians. The party continues to stick to its roots and we will try to take it forward ensuring equal representation to all.

