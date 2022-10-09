Loka Kerala Sabha Europe meet on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Loka Kerala Sabha’s Europe-UK regional conference will be held in London on Sunday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference at St James Court Hotel. The conference is expected to discuss various aspects related to the Loka Kerala Sabha and the scope for expanding the forum in different sectors for the overall development of the state.

Ministers P Rajeeve, V Sivankutty, Veena George, Norka vice-chairman P Sreeramakrishnan, State Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, Planning Board member K Ravi Raman, Norka principal secretary Suman Billa and state government’s special officer in New Delhi Venu Rajamony are part of the state government delegation.

Meanwhile in an interaction with doctors and research students who have been in Norway for a long time, the chief minister assured them of providing facilities equivalent to those available in Norway for research students back home in Kerala. If students are provided modern facilities just as in Norway, that would improve the quality of research, Pinarayi said.

