S Hareesh’s Meesha chosen for Vayalar award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer S Hareesh has been chosen for the 46th Vayalar award for his novel Meesha (Moustache). The prestigious literary award in Malayalam carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a sculpture designed by noted sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman.

The work was chosen for the award by a jury comprising Sara Joseph, V J James and Dr V Ramankutty. The jury observed that Meesha is an exceptional work with its complex theme and political significance. The 2018 novel, which was in the eye of a storm, had also bagged the JCB prize for literature in 2020.

S Hareesh’s first novel Meesha had courted controversy after allegations that the novel depicted women going to temples in a bad light. The work had also invited criticism from some other corners. Following criticism from right-wing forces, the author had withdrawn the work, which was then being serialised in the Mathrubhumi literary weekly.

Though there were attempts by some groups to bring in a ban on the work, the court declined to do so. The novel was later published by DC Books. BJP state president K Surendran said, “In the past, winners were chosen based on their works. Hareesh was selected for his stand”.

HINDU AIKYA VEDI FLAYS DECISION

T’Puram: The Hindu Aikya Vedi has criticised the Vayalar Memorial Trust selecting S Hareesh’s novel ‘Meesha’ for the award. The decision is aimed at insulting people belonging to the Hindu community, said R V Babu. In the name of freedom of expression, the Hindu community is being insulted, he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer S Hareesh has been chosen for the 46th Vayalar award for his novel Meesha (Moustache). The prestigious literary award in Malayalam carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a sculpture designed by noted sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman. The work was chosen for the award by a jury comprising Sara Joseph, V J James and Dr V Ramankutty. The jury observed that Meesha is an exceptional work with its complex theme and political significance. The 2018 novel, which was in the eye of a storm, had also bagged the JCB prize for literature in 2020. S Hareesh’s first novel Meesha had courted controversy after allegations that the novel depicted women going to temples in a bad light. The work had also invited criticism from some other corners. Following criticism from right-wing forces, the author had withdrawn the work, which was then being serialised in the Mathrubhumi literary weekly. Though there were attempts by some groups to bring in a ban on the work, the court declined to do so. The novel was later published by DC Books. BJP state president K Surendran said, “In the past, winners were chosen based on their works. Hareesh was selected for his stand”. HINDU AIKYA VEDI FLAYS DECISION T’Puram: The Hindu Aikya Vedi has criticised the Vayalar Memorial Trust selecting S Hareesh’s novel ‘Meesha’ for the award. The decision is aimed at insulting people belonging to the Hindu community, said R V Babu. In the name of freedom of expression, the Hindu community is being insulted, he said.