Vadakkenchery accident: Cops to submit preliminary probe report in Kerala HC on Monday

PALAKKAD: The preliminary investigation report of the police with regard to the accident involving a tourist bus and a KSRTC bus which led to the death of nine people will be submitted in the Kerala High Court on Monday. The High Court had directed the investigation officer to appear in person in the case. The accident happened at Anchumoorthymangalam in Vadakkenchery on the Palakkad-Thrissur national highway on Wednesday night. The High Court has suo motto registered a case in this connection.

The preliminary findings collected till date will be submitted in the court by the investigation officer, Alathur DySP R Ashokan, on Monday. The DySP said the investigation is in progress and the inputs of various departments have to be compiled before a final report is submitted.

He said the statements of the passengers of both buses would be collected. Similarly, details will be collected from Jayaprakash of Mannarkad, driver of the car which was overtaken by the luxury tourist bus.

It may be recalled that as per the visuals released by the police, the driver of the tourist bus carrying students and teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School, Mulanthuruthy, first overtook the car from the left and later tried to overtake the KSRTC bus from the right when it hit the rear of the corporation bus.

MAN HIT BY BUS DIES

Kochi: A 61-year-old man died after being knocked down by a speeding private bus at Mattancherry on Saturday. The police said the bus knocked down Lawrence Varghese while he was standing on the roadside at Thoppumpady. The bus was plying to Fort Kochi from Kakkanad. The local people rushed him to a nearby hospital. Later he was shifted to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, where he died. A case has been registered against the bus driver.

