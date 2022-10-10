Home States Kerala

Jose K Mani re-elected Kerala Congress (M) chairman

The Kerala Congress (M) state conference held in Kottayam on Sunday unanimously re-elected Jose K Mani as the party chairman.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  The Kerala Congress (M) state conference held in Kottayam on Sunday unanimously re-elected Jose K Mani as the party chairman. The meeting held as part of the culmination of the party’s organisational revamp also elected Thomas Chazhikadan, N Jayaraj, and P K Sajeev as vice-chairmen and N M Raju as treasurer. Roshy Augustine will continue as KC(M) Parliamentary party leader. Stephen George will continue as the office in-charge general secretary.

Following the restructuring, the party has also constituted a seven-member political affairs committee. The meeting elected 15 general secretaries, 23 high-power committee members, 91 steering committee members, 131 secretariat members and 536 members to the state committee. Roy Mathew was the returning officer of the elections. While the state committee will continue as the party’s highest body, the state executive has been replaced with the state secretariat.

Speaking after being re-elected as the chairman, Jose K Mani said the base of the party will be expanded to include more people from various sections so as to strengthen the LDF. “KC(M)’s decision to join LDF rewrote the political equations in the state. We will continue with steps to strengthen the LDF,” he said.
Minister Roshi Augustine said the completion of the organisational election process without any dissidence showed the vision of the party. 

“When the KC(M) left the UDF, the party had to face rigorous criticism from various quarters. The party was attacked from all sides. But now the KC(M) is organising formation day celebrations after unitedly completing the election process right from the grassroots level. The KC(M) has only one voice and only one power,” he said.

