Kerala: 6 held over gangrape of Coimbatore native woman

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Six persons, including two women, were arrested from Vythiri in Wayanad on Saturday in connection with the gangrape of a Coimbatore native woman. The survivor, who was brought to Vythiri by offering a job, was allegedly raped at a resort and homestay owned by two of the arrested persons.

The six-member gang Mujeeb Riyas, 33, of Perambra; Shajahan, 42, of Vadakara; Saranya, 33, of Tirupur; Manju, 33, of Parassala; Shanavas, 28, of Meppadi and Anasul Jamal, 27, of Vythiri was arrested by a team led by Kalpetta DySP T P Jacob. The police have intensified the search for two more accused who have absconded.

According to the police, Saranya and Manju brought the woman to Vythiri after offering a job. As per the survivor’s complaint, the accused took her to a resort and homestay in Vythiri and Lakidi on October 5 and raped her. The resorts are run by Shanavas and Anasul Jamal.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Vythiri police station and an investigation is on. The police said they suspect the six accused are linked with inter-state sex rackets. The police are also collecting more details on the resorts of Shanavas and Anasul Jamal.

KALPETTA: Six persons, including two women, were arrested from Vythiri in Wayanad on Saturday in connection with the gangrape of a Coimbatore native woman. The survivor, who was brought to Vythiri by offering a job, was allegedly raped at a resort and homestay owned by two of the arrested persons. The six-member gang Mujeeb Riyas, 33, of Perambra; Shajahan, 42, of Vadakara; Saranya, 33, of Tirupur; Manju, 33, of Parassala; Shanavas, 28, of Meppadi and Anasul Jamal, 27, of Vythiri was arrested by a team led by Kalpetta DySP T P Jacob. The police have intensified the search for two more accused who have absconded. According to the police, Saranya and Manju brought the woman to Vythiri after offering a job. As per the survivor’s complaint, the accused took her to a resort and homestay in Vythiri and Lakidi on October 5 and raped her. The resorts are run by Shanavas and Anasul Jamal. A case has been registered in this regard at the Vythiri police station and an investigation is on. The police said they suspect the six accused are linked with inter-state sex rackets. The police are also collecting more details on the resorts of Shanavas and Anasul Jamal.