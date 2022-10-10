Home States Kerala

Kerala: Police sit on assault plaint against MLA

However, the police defended their action saying the woman had hinted that she may withdraw the complaint. Eldhose has rubbished the charge.

Published: 10th October 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly

Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Though a week has passed since they received a woman’s complaint accusing Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly of physical assault, the Kovalam police are yet to register a case in the incident.

However, the police defended their action saying the woman had hinted that she may withdraw the complaint. Eldhose has rubbished the charge. The Aluva native who is a teacher in a private school in Thiruvananthapuram had approached city police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar with the complaint around 10 days ago. 

She alleged that the two-time MLA had beaten her up at suicide point in Kovalam following an argument on September 14 while they were going to the beach together. Kumar forwarded the complaint to the Kovalam police station a week ago. 

“A complaint was received and forwarded to the Kovalam police. A probe has been launched. However, we need to record the woman’s statement first to check the veracity of the complaint. After that, we will take a decision on whether or not to lodge a case against the MLA,” he said.

G Praiju, Kovalam inspector of police, said the complainant had told him that she would convey a decision on whether or not she wants to go forward with the complaint on Monday.  “It seems that the woman is likely to withdraw the complaint. She has told me that she would take a final call on Monday. Another reason for the delay in registering the case is her inconsistent stance on the matter,” he said.Sources said the woman and Eldhose were friends and had been living together. 

They said after news broke of the complaint, the MLA and his party colleagues had been allegedly pressuring the woman to withdraw the same. However, Eldhose dismissed the woman’s allegation. “Let the police conduct an investigation. I have not harmed anyone,” he told TNIE on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eldhose Kunnappilly
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp