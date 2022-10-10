Kerala: Police sit on assault plaint against MLA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though a week has passed since they received a woman’s complaint accusing Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly of physical assault, the Kovalam police are yet to register a case in the incident.

However, the police defended their action saying the woman had hinted that she may withdraw the complaint. Eldhose has rubbished the charge. The Aluva native who is a teacher in a private school in Thiruvananthapuram had approached city police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar with the complaint around 10 days ago.

She alleged that the two-time MLA had beaten her up at suicide point in Kovalam following an argument on September 14 while they were going to the beach together. Kumar forwarded the complaint to the Kovalam police station a week ago.

“A complaint was received and forwarded to the Kovalam police. A probe has been launched. However, we need to record the woman’s statement first to check the veracity of the complaint. After that, we will take a decision on whether or not to lodge a case against the MLA,” he said.

G Praiju, Kovalam inspector of police, said the complainant had told him that she would convey a decision on whether or not she wants to go forward with the complaint on Monday. “It seems that the woman is likely to withdraw the complaint. She has told me that she would take a final call on Monday. Another reason for the delay in registering the case is her inconsistent stance on the matter,” he said.Sources said the woman and Eldhose were friends and had been living together.

They said after news broke of the complaint, the MLA and his party colleagues had been allegedly pressuring the woman to withdraw the same. However, Eldhose dismissed the woman’s allegation. “Let the police conduct an investigation. I have not harmed anyone,” he told TNIE on Sunday.

