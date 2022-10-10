Thiruvananthapuram mayor rents out PWD road for parking

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has sought a report from the PWD (road wing) executive engineer following reports that the city corporation has given a part of the MG Road for parking to a restaurant for a monthly rent of Rs5,000. The PWD will investigate whether the civic body gave the road for rent to the restaurant without getting its approval.

The restaurant Anna Bhavan opposite the Ayurveda College on the busy MG Road in the capital city was opened recently. The traffic advisory committee met under the leadership of Mayor Arya Rajendran had assigned the area in front of the hotel as their parking area. The action of the corporation turned controversial when the security guard of the restaurant stopped the public from parking their vehicles in the space.

The Opposition BJP of the corporation alleged that the mayor has committed corruption by overlooking the rules and demanded her resignation. Meanwhile, the corporation released an official statement terming the allegations baseless.

“Since 2017, the corporation has been renting out public spaces for parking on a contract basis. The money is paid directly to the Thiruvananthapuram city traffic improvement and passengers’ welfare society every month. However, no agreement allows them to obstruct anyone from parking in the area. If anyone is found violating the contract, action will be taken against them, including the cancellation of the contract,” an official spokesperson said.

