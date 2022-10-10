Use design trends to build cities of future: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the cities of the future should be developed by adopting new trends in urban design. Inaugurating the two-day National Urban Conclave-Bodhi 2022, which hosts a series of discussions on ‘reinventing urban development through emerging tools and techniques’, Pinarayi said that though Kerala is number one among the other Indian states in many aspects, the state can do a better implementation of techniques in urban planning.

He was addressing the gathering virtually. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is organising the event in association with the Association of Municipalities and Development Authorities (AMDA) at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi. “We must follow the principle of urban design and form if planned urban development is to be truly achieved,” he said.

Pinarayi said Kochi is the perfect place to host the national event as it is now emerging as a global city, showing development in service, industry, commerce, IT and tourism. “In the present scenario, this conclave is relevant not only for Kochi but also for the entire state,” he said. Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh, in his keynote address, said it is important to keep in mind how technology is going to solve the complex problems coming out of urbanisation.

“People in Kerala face issues like increased consumerism, waste menace, pollution, unemployment of educated youth, individualisation, lifestyle diseases, environmental degradation, etc, while the society is getting exposed to the process of urbanisation. An answer to this, I feel, cannot be given without having a clear understanding of the various forces and flows that work behind the process,” Rajesh said.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve called for a sustainable model for the further development of the city. “Kochi is developing into a global city. At the same time, we are facing threats like a rise in sea level and frequent tidal flooding. Hence, a sustainable development model has to be adopted here,” he said.

S Krishnakumar, founder chairman of the GCDA, was honoured at the event.

