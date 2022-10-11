Home States Kerala

BJP’s drive against drugs, terrorism in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The BJP will organise a 10-day statewide campaign against the growing influence of drug mafia and terror outfits that are using drug trafficking to raise funds, state chief K Surendran said in Kottayam. On November 1, the party will organise district-level public meetings seeking stringent action against drug trafficking and terrorism.

BJP will also launch a yearlong campaign on October 14 demanding a statue of Thunchath Ezhuthachan, the father of Malayalam language, at Thunchan Parambu in Tirur. A meeting will be held in Tirur on October 14 where the organising committee for the statue’s installation will be formed, Surendran said.

