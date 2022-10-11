Home States Kerala

Congress leaders mum, waiting for police move on complaint against MLA Eldhose Kunnapillil

They have adopted a wait-and-watch policy, instead.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:20 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership is tightlipped on the controversy regarding Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapillil who allegedly manhandled a 32-year-old woman friend during their outing in Kovalam. The incident has brought shame to the party, forcing the leaders to shy away from reacting openly. They have adopted a wait-and-watch policy, instead.

Since the complainant is yet to give a statement against the legislator, the police have not charged him. Congress state president K Sudhakaran, who was in Kannur, has since reached the capital city. A source close to Sudhakaran told TNIE that the party is awaiting further action from the police. “Sudhakaran has already held talks with his senior party colleagues as it is a serious issue. It is unethical on the part of a leader who is also a public figure to inflict bodily harm and injure a woman. The party is keenly watching the police’s move, and appropriate action will be taken against Kunnapillil accordingly,” the source said.

A senior Congress MLA said the woman has been handling the social media accounts of Kunnapallil and also a few other legislators. It is reliably learnt that Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had enquired about the controversy with the Perumbavoor MLA, who apprised him of what had actually happened.
The woman, who is a teacher in a private school in Thiruvananthapuram, lodged the complaint with City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar at the fag end of September.

THE PLAINT
The woman stated that she was beaten up by the MLA at the suicide point in Kovalam while they were on their way from the junction to the beach

COMPLAINANT TURNS UP AT POLICE STATION
T’Puram: The woman, who had filed a complaint against Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnapillil alleging physical assault, appeared before the police on Monday. The Kovalam police had served a notice on her to appear before Tuesday for recording her statement. Now that the 32-year-old has appeared before the police and agreed to give a statement on Tuesday, she is unlikely to withdraw her complaint. The woman was summoned to the station on Monday as she failed to appear before the police twice even after she lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner 10 days ago.

“The woman came to the station on Monday. She will come again on Tuesday to give her detailed statement. We will decide on registering a case after recording her statement,” said Kovalam inspector of police G Praiju. As per the complaint by the woman,who is a private school teacher in Thiruvananthapuram, the MLA beat her up while proceeding from the Kovalam junction to the beach on September 14. Sources said the woman and the legislator were friends and they were living together.

