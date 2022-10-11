Erring tourist buses to put MVD officers in dock

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Officers of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will be held equally accountable for violation of rules by tourist buses under their jurisdiction, Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Monday.

He also announced, among other steps, the implementation of a three-layered inspection system and strict adherence to colour code. He said MVD will also join hands with the excise department to check for drug use among tourist bus drivers.

The announcements came ahead of the launch of MVD’s major drive from Tuesday against erring contract carriages in the wake of the Vadakkencherry accident last week that left nine dead. “Officers in all 86 regional transport offices (RTOs) in the state will be assigned to inspect a certain number of contract carriages registered under the respective RTO. If a vehicle is caught violating rules, the officer concerned will also be held responsible,” Raju said.

The decision followed the criticism that tourist vehicles were involved in repeat violations under MVD’s watch.Raju said there will be three levels of inspections by MVD. “Besides the regular checking by the enforcement wing, the deputy transport commissioner will inspect at least 15 vehicles a week. A super check under the transport commissioner will also be held,” Raju said, adding that the triple-check system was here to stay.

On the MVD-Excise joint inspection from Tuesday, Raju said licence of erring drivers caught driving under the influence of drugs will be suspended.

Colour code will be implemented strictly, no extra time: Transport min

“The drivers will be made to undergo training at the Institute of Driver Training and Research. The MVD will restore their licence only after they complete the course,” said Raju. He also announced stricter and immediate enforcement of colour code of contract carriages and said vehicle owners will not be given any extra time to change the colour of buses as the rule is already in place.

Erring tourist buses to put MVD officers in dock“All contract carriages should be painted white with a violet line at the centre. Buses in violation of the colour code will be confiscated,” he said. He also said vehicles having unauthorised fittings will not be allowed on the road. “Inspection for speed governors, extra fittings, appearance change, brake light, parking light and signal light will continue,” he said.“We will probe the role of vehicle dealers and workshop owners in tampering with the electronic control unit, which regulates the speed of tourist buses, in the bus involved in the Vadakkencherry accident. The Palakkad RTO (enforcement) has been asked to file a police complaint for a probe,” Raju said. Dealers and workshop owners will face criminal charges if tamper with the speed regulating system, he said.

“Fines for appearance change and additional fitting have been doubled to Rs 10,000. Each change will be fined separately,” he said. The transport department has also decided to discontinue tax exemption given to contract carriages with ‘All India Permit’ registered in other states from November 1. MVD officers will conduct inspections at major tourist centres and yards to check for violations. Fitness of erring vehicles will be cancelled. “So, tourists should choose their buses carefully,” he said.

‘MAKE HEADS OF SCHOOLS, COLLEGES ANSWERABLE’

Kochi: The head of the educational institution and the teacher in charge of a trip should also face the music if they allow students to travel in vehicles that flout safety norms, the Kerala High Court has said

