Idamalayar custodial torture: IFS couple summoned for questioning

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch on Monday summoned an Indian Forest Service (IFS) couple and a forest department officer for questioning in connection with the case pertaining to custodial torture of an accused in the Idamalayar elephant-poaching case.

T Uma and husband R Kamalahar, who are now on Central deputation, and another officer Vijayanand, were summoned. The High Court had recently overturned the petition filed by the IFS couple seeking to quash the case against them. Sources said the officers were summoned under CrPC Section 41 A as their arrests were not required.

“We recorded their statements and let them go. As expected, they refuted the allegations against them, “ said an official.The IFS couple along with a handful of subordinates were accused of torturing Aji Bright, a suspect in the infamous Idamalayar elephant-poaching case in 2015.

Aji allegedly sustained spinal injuries during the third-degree interrogation, which took place at the forest department headquarters at Vazhuthacaud. The crime branch had booked the IFS couple and 10 other forest staff for causing Aji grevious hurt.

In 2016, the Forest Department jailed him in a few other poaching cases, and he remained in prison till 2019. As he went on with the legal fight against the forest officials, the Enforcement Directorate officials came into the picture as they issued summons to Aji seeking to question him.

