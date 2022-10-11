Home States Kerala

Idamalayar custodial torture: IFS couple summoned for questioning

Aji allegedly sustained spinal injuries during the third-degree interrogation, which took place at the forest department headquarters at Vazhuthacaud.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch on Monday summoned an Indian Forest Service (IFS) couple and a forest department officer for questioning in connection with the case pertaining to custodial torture of an accused in the Idamalayar elephant-poaching case.

T Uma and husband R Kamalahar, who are now on Central deputation, and another officer Vijayanand, were summoned. The High Court had recently overturned the petition filed by the IFS couple seeking to quash the case against them. Sources said the officers were summoned under CrPC Section 41 A as their arrests were not required.

“We recorded their statements and let them go. As expected, they refuted the allegations against them, “ said an official.The IFS couple along with a handful of subordinates were accused of torturing Aji Bright, a suspect in the infamous Idamalayar elephant-poaching case in 2015.

Aji allegedly sustained spinal injuries during the third-degree interrogation, which took place at the forest department headquarters at Vazhuthacaud. The crime branch had booked the IFS couple and 10 other forest staff for causing Aji grevious hurt.

In 2016, the Forest Department jailed him in a few other poaching cases, and he remained in prison till 2019. As he went on with the legal fight against the forest officials, the Enforcement Directorate officials came into the picture as they issued summons to Aji seeking to question him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Forest Service custodial torture
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp