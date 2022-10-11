Kerala University senate meet Tuesday unlikely to choose VC selection panel nominee

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special session of the Kerala University (KU) senate, to be convened on Tuesday following repeated directions from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, is unlikely to propose its nominee to the panel to select a new vice-chancellor, sources have indicated.

The LDF-dominated senate is likely to stick to its earlier position that it cannot choose a nominee till the two member search-cum-selection committee constituted ‘unilaterally’ by the chancellor (governor) is disbanded. The senate had also passed a resolution to this effect on August 20.

“Even though UDF members may suggest a nominee, it is unlikely to be accepted given the brute majority the LDF enjoys in the senate. The vice-chancellor too is unlikely to act against the majority opinion,” said a source. The varsity’s strategy, allegedly at the behest of the government, is to delay the process of selecting a new vice-chancellor as per the governor’s plan.

For the Raj Bhavan, the development would encourage it to go ahead with the selection of a new vice-chancellor without a senate nominee in the search-cum-selection committee. As per university rules, the committee should have nominees of the chancellor (governor), the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the varsity senate. On August 5, Khan had constituted the panel with the first two members and asked the varsity to propose its nominee in due course.

The governor had repeatedly written to the vice-chancellor to convene a session of the senate to choose its nominee to the panel. The varsity, which turned down the direction citing the earlier senate resolution, finally relented after the governor issued an ultimatum to the vice-chancellor to convene the session urgently. According to sources, it was finally decided to convene the session to evade any disciplinary action against the vice-chancellor.

The term of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai ends on October 24 and the two-member panel constituted by the governor has time till December 5 (including a one-month extension period) to select a new person to the post. In case no vice-chancellor is chosen by October 24, the governor will direct the VC of another state university to hold additional charge of the of KU vice-chancellor. A senior professor of the varsity can also be given charge till a new VC is chosen.

