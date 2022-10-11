Home States Kerala

Kerala University senate meet Tuesday unlikely to choose VC selection panel nominee

The senate had also passed a resolution to this effect on August 20.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University headquarters at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo |B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala University headquarters at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo |B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special session of the Kerala University (KU) senate, to be convened on Tuesday following repeated directions from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, is unlikely to propose its nominee to the panel to select a new vice-chancellor, sources have indicated.

The LDF-dominated senate is likely to stick to its earlier position that it cannot choose a nominee till the two member search-cum-selection committee constituted ‘unilaterally’ by the chancellor (governor) is disbanded. The senate had also passed a resolution to this effect on August 20.

“Even though UDF members may suggest a nominee, it is unlikely to be accepted given the brute majority the LDF enjoys in the senate. The vice-chancellor too is unlikely to act against the majority opinion,” said a source. The varsity’s strategy, allegedly at the behest of the government, is to delay the process of selecting a new vice-chancellor as per the governor’s plan.

For the Raj Bhavan, the development would encourage it to go ahead with the selection of a new vice-chancellor without a senate nominee in the search-cum-selection committee. As per university rules, the committee should have nominees of the chancellor (governor), the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the varsity senate. On August 5, Khan had constituted the panel with the first two members and asked the varsity to propose its nominee in due course.

The governor had repeatedly written to the vice-chancellor to convene a session of the senate to choose its nominee to the panel. The varsity, which turned down the direction citing the earlier senate resolution, finally relented after the governor issued an ultimatum to the vice-chancellor to convene the session urgently. According to sources, it was finally decided to convene the session to evade any disciplinary action against the vice-chancellor.

The term of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai ends on October 24 and the two-member panel constituted by the governor has time till December 5 (including a one-month extension period) to select a new person to the post.  In case no vice-chancellor is chosen by October 24, the governor will direct the VC of another state university to hold additional charge of the of KU vice-chancellor. A senior professor of the varsity can also be given charge till a new VC is chosen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp