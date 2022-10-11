Kochi sits on billions-worth investment potential but needs proper leadership: Keshav Varma

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The way he enabled the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to make a turnaround from bankruptcy in the mid-1990s — with the first-ever bond issued by an urban local body in Asia — was his claim to fame. As India sets lofty standards and gets ready to leap into the future, the country is counting big on Keshav Varma, who is the chairman of the high-level committee on urban planning at the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Varma, who was in Kochi to attend the Bodhi-2022 urban conclave, spoke to TNIE on the potential of Kochi. Excerpts.

Your thoughts on the two-day discussions...

We’ve had some good discussions. Now, the state government has to actually talk to us on issues of capacity building. Because we need to be technically more advanced for building capacity, and for further enhancing the quality of urban planning. Secondly, I do think there should be a vision around the positioning of the Kochi region. It has great potential of becoming an international financial centre.

Why do you think so?

Kochi is going to have a major initiative to become a knowledge city. Kochi also has very brilliant young people. It is on the coastline. It is very accessible to any of the financial markets. So, I do feel that the very idea of an international financial centre could be a very appealing one for Kochi if the government decides to diversify that (from a knowledge city). It is of course for the government of India to decide. Kochi is very well located, it has a tradition of dealing with finance, it has a tradition of doing trade and commerce, and international companies know about the city.

You mentioned Kochi raising Rs 15,000-20,000 crore to transform the city. Can it even dream of it?

Kochi is not a small city. It’s a collection of so many other cities. We are not talking about Kochi corporation alone. We are talking about lot of nearby city governments coming together. What I try to convey is that incremental change would not really solve the problem. It may take a long time to deal with the problem. Therefore, the government here will have to really think about and look at some creative architecture of financing. Whether this region can tap into the expatriates who may be willing to invest not in a national but international debt instrument. And there has to be convergence. You can’t have `200-300 crore coming in to solve problems in 10 years. The vulnerability to climate change is opening up serious issues to Kochi; the issue of flooding and sustenance. To solve those issues, we need a collective vision of how to deal with it. I’m sure the state government has a game plan, and that has to be transformational. It should really solve the problems.

You served in countries including the US and China. How do you see Kochi?

Kochi is sitting on a huge potential. The corporators are sitting on billions and billions worth investment potential. What is required is leadership. I’m sure the chief minister, mayors and others will come together. Because what is needed is leadership. There is a very unique ecosystem here, and one can really tap into that.

