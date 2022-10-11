Home States Kerala

Teen makes fake prescriptions, doctors’ apps under scanner

The excise officials came to know about the misuse of such apps after a Plus-One student was booked for preparing a doctor’s fake prescription by downloading such an app in North Paravoor recently.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

Image used for representational purposes

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Online apps assisting medical practitioners have come under the scanner of the excise department after it has been found they are being misused for obtaining fake prescriptions for procuring highly sedative medicines. The excise officials came to know about the misuse of such apps after a Plus-One student was booked for preparing a doctor’s fake prescription by downloading such an app in North Paravoor recently.

Ernakulam Excise Assistant Commissioner B Tennymon said several paid and non-paid apps are available in various mobile app stores which enable doctors for allotting appointments, prepare quick prescriptions and keep a history of the patients. “The student downloaded one of the apps. He created a doctor’s account with the signature and seal attached to the account in the app. From the app, online prescriptions were prepared. Later, printed prescriptions were given to his friends to buy sedative medicines that are otherwise not sold without a doctor’s prescription,” he said.

Tennymon said the incident has been an eye-opener. “We have to check whether such manipulation is carried being out by others. There are already directions given to medical stores that the authenticity of the doctor’s prescriptions should be checked before selling medicines with sedative properties. There are cases in which medicines like Nitrazepam are bought using fake prescriptions issued from other states and smuggled to Kochi,” he said.

The incident came to light after the excise squad arrested a 20-year-old with sedative medicines last week. During interrogation, the arrested person revealed the role of the teenager. The excise suspects that the teenager has made similar prescriptions and given those to other drug abusers. An investigation into the incident is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp