Teen makes fake prescriptions, doctors’ apps under scanner

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Online apps assisting medical practitioners have come under the scanner of the excise department after it has been found they are being misused for obtaining fake prescriptions for procuring highly sedative medicines. The excise officials came to know about the misuse of such apps after a Plus-One student was booked for preparing a doctor’s fake prescription by downloading such an app in North Paravoor recently.

Ernakulam Excise Assistant Commissioner B Tennymon said several paid and non-paid apps are available in various mobile app stores which enable doctors for allotting appointments, prepare quick prescriptions and keep a history of the patients. “The student downloaded one of the apps. He created a doctor’s account with the signature and seal attached to the account in the app. From the app, online prescriptions were prepared. Later, printed prescriptions were given to his friends to buy sedative medicines that are otherwise not sold without a doctor’s prescription,” he said.

Tennymon said the incident has been an eye-opener. “We have to check whether such manipulation is carried being out by others. There are already directions given to medical stores that the authenticity of the doctor’s prescriptions should be checked before selling medicines with sedative properties. There are cases in which medicines like Nitrazepam are bought using fake prescriptions issued from other states and smuggled to Kochi,” he said.

The incident came to light after the excise squad arrested a 20-year-old with sedative medicines last week. During interrogation, the arrested person revealed the role of the teenager. The excise suspects that the teenager has made similar prescriptions and given those to other drug abusers. An investigation into the incident is on.

KOCHI: Online apps assisting medical practitioners have come under the scanner of the excise department after it has been found they are being misused for obtaining fake prescriptions for procuring highly sedative medicines. The excise officials came to know about the misuse of such apps after a Plus-One student was booked for preparing a doctor’s fake prescription by downloading such an app in North Paravoor recently. Ernakulam Excise Assistant Commissioner B Tennymon said several paid and non-paid apps are available in various mobile app stores which enable doctors for allotting appointments, prepare quick prescriptions and keep a history of the patients. “The student downloaded one of the apps. He created a doctor’s account with the signature and seal attached to the account in the app. From the app, online prescriptions were prepared. Later, printed prescriptions were given to his friends to buy sedative medicines that are otherwise not sold without a doctor’s prescription,” he said. Tennymon said the incident has been an eye-opener. “We have to check whether such manipulation is carried being out by others. There are already directions given to medical stores that the authenticity of the doctor’s prescriptions should be checked before selling medicines with sedative properties. There are cases in which medicines like Nitrazepam are bought using fake prescriptions issued from other states and smuggled to Kochi,” he said. The incident came to light after the excise squad arrested a 20-year-old with sedative medicines last week. During interrogation, the arrested person revealed the role of the teenager. The excise suspects that the teenager has made similar prescriptions and given those to other drug abusers. An investigation into the incident is on.