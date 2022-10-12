Home States Kerala

Competitive exams in Hindi: Pinarayi asks PM Modi to drop plan

Kerala has registered protest against the reported move to make Hindi the only medium of language for competitive examinations for various posts in the Central government.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has registered protest against the reported move to make Hindi the only medium of language for competitive examinations for various posts in the Central government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that question papers should be given in all languages specified in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

“Our youth has limited job opportunities in the government sector and any attempt to put a substantial section of them at a relative disadvantage will not be in the best interest of our society. Job-seekers and students of our country have serious apprehension in this regard,” he said.

The CM requested that no language may be preferred as a medium of instruction over other languages, “lest it should be seen as an imposition”.

