Eldose Kunnapillil offered 30 lakh to settle assault case: Woman complainant on Congress MLA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The woman, who filed a physical assault complaint against MLA Eldose Kunnapillil, has alleged that the legislator had threatened to frame her in a honey-trap case. She also remained firm on her sexual assault complaint against the MLA which was deposed before the magistrate when she was produced pertaining to the missing case registered at Vanchiyoor police station.

The 32-year-old woman, who is a teacher at a private school, spoke to media persons in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. She said she has known Eldose for the past 10 years and he is a drunkard. She further stated that she received several phone calls from the leaders for a compromise. The MLA has offered her Rs 30 lakh in cash, and a woman congress leader from Perumbavoor has threatened her over the phone to withdraw the complaint against Eldose, according to the woman.

"I was in a relationship with Eldose for 10 years. But I avoided him after coming to know that he was not a good person. This enraged him, and he started physically assaulting me and started invading my privacy. When the incident took place at Kovalam on September 14, the locals informed the police that Eldose had assaulted me. However, he escaped after informing them that I was his wife. Later, he assaulted me again after reaching home in the city. Following this, he took me into a hospital for treatment," she said.

She also said that she had to run away owing to the threatening calls. "I had boarded a bus from Thamanoor to escape and was planning to commit suicide at Kanyakumari. However, the police found me near Neyyattinkara and brought me to the Vanchiyoor police station," the woman said.

