Bengaluru native held in cocaine case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: the excise crime branch has arrested a Bengaluru native, Zafarullah Khan, 50, a drug peddler, from his hometown. In March, when Fazalu, a native of West Mankavu in Kozhikode, was arrested with drugs from his residence, the excise found that Zafarullah had supplied him cocaine in bulk quantities and received Rs 10 lakh.

He had a close association with Tanzanian nationals living in Bengaluru, along with whom he sold cocaine. In the same case, Deepak, a native of Kozhikode, who handed over MDMA to Fazalu, was arrested two months ago.

