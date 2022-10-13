Congress presidential elections: Wall posters, social media hype Tharoor's hope

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hardly four days left for the Congress president election, posters have sprung up at many places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts supporting Shashi Tharoor. 'Think Tomorrow, Think Tharoor' is what the poster in front of the KPCC office say.

Posters have appeared at various vantage positions in the capital city including in front of Indira Bhavan, the KPCC state headquarters. The hoarding kept at Vazhuthacaud junction in the capital city has been endorsed by the Vazhuthacaud mandalam committee. The hoardings kept opposite the Indira Bhavan and also at Vellayambalam don't have the names of the local mandalam committees. Similar posters had come up in Pala town in Kottayam district last week which also saw a few block committees passing resolutions in favour of Tharoor.

Over the last few days, a photo of a ballot paper with the names of Kharge and Tharoor for the Congress presidential election has been doing the rounds in social media. On Thursday another photo went viral on social media. This time in the photo, there's however a picture of lipstick-laced lips next to Tharoor's name.

