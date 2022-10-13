Home States Kerala

Kerala Human sacrifice: Post-mortem over

It is learnt that a detailed report of the post-mortem including the nature of injuries and details on the internal organs of the deceases would be handed over to the special investigation team soon.

Published: 13th October 2022 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala human sacrifice case

Muhammad Shafi, the prime accused in the twin human sacrifice case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: A post-mortem on the two women's bodies, which were exhumed on October 11 as part of an investigation into a gruesome human sacrifice case at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district, was completed on Thursday, Medical College Hospital sources said.

The post-mortem began on Wednesday at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital where it was brought from Elanthoor.

Sources said only the skeleton was available for the one of the victims - Roslin - while the body of Padma, the second victim, was found in 56 pieces.

"Roslin's post-mortem was completed on Wednesday itself. The inquest on Padma's body got completed today. The post-mortems were conducted after confirming that they were the bodies of women. The medical inquest was delayed as the bodies were in a decomposed State," sources said.

Adoor RDO completed the procedural formalities after the post-mortem and the bodies were shifted to the mortuary. However, the bodies would be handed over to the relatives only after the results of the DNA test are out.

ALSO READ| Human sacrifice case: Main accused to undergo psychological examination, says Kochi police chief

It is learnt that a detailed report of the post-mortem including the nature of injuries and details on the internal organs of the deceases would be handed over to the special investigation team soon.

The women had undergone gruesome tortures as the breasts of one of them had been chopped off and the body of the other was cut into 56 pieces by the accused, according to the police remand report filed before a local court here.

The court today granted 12-day custody of the prime accused Mohammed Shafi (52), Bhagaval Singh (68), a massage therapist and his wife Laila (59).

"The accused conspired to conduct the human sacrifice with an intention to bring prosperity in the life of the second and third accused by pleasing the goddess in favour of Singh and his wife Laila," the remand report had said.

ALSO READ| Kerala human sacrifice: Cannibalism suspected as cops unravel grisly details

The chopped body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday.

The first woman went missing on September 26 and the probe led to Shafi.

On further interrogating him, police found the trio had earlier murdered the second victim in a similar manner in June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
post-mortem Two women's bodies human sacrifice Elanthoor DNA Test
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp