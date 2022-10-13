Kerala human sacrifice: Worker who dug waste pit on Elanthoor couple’s house premises in shock

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: On Wednesday, 55-year-old Baby, a native of Mallappuzhassery grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta, appeared before mediapersons and said he was hired by Bhagaval Singh, the second accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, for digging a waste pit around two-and a-half weeks ago. It was from this pit the body parts of Tamil Nadu native Padmam were exhumed by the investigation team on Tuesday.



“I am a painter and I go to the house of my contractor daily through the road in front of Bhagaval Singh’s house. When I rode on my scooter to the workplace, I had seen him in front of his house. Around two-and-a-half weeks ago, he asked me dig a waste pit on his house premises. I told him I was busy and I could do it only after two days. Then, he collected my phone number,” said Baby.

“After two days, he called me and I told him that I would come the next day. I went to his house and saw only Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila at the house. He showed me the place near a banana tree where the the pit had to be dug. I left the house after completing part of the work around noon. While I was digging, he came and asked me about my painting job.

“The next morning, I again went to his house and resumed digging. After digging around 3.5-foot deep, the ground was so hard and I was not able to dig further. I told him about it and he said okay. While I was leaving, he put Rs 1,000 in my pocket, “ he said. “I am still in shock and unable to believe that such a person could do this heinous crime,” he said.

