Home States Kerala

Kerala human sacrifice: Worker who dug waste pit on Elanthoor couple’s house premises in shock

When I rode on my scooter to the workplace, I had seen him in front of his house.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, who dug a waste pit on the compound of Bhagaval’s house |  SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Sajimon P S
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: On Wednesday, 55-year-old Baby, a native of  Mallappuzhassery grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta, appeared before mediapersons and said he was hired by Bhagaval Singh, the second accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, for digging a waste pit around two-and a-half weeks ago. It was from this pit the body parts of Tamil Nadu native Padmam were exhumed by the investigation team on Tuesday. 

Also read: Human sacrifice: Kin fail to identify victims, body parts sent for DNA test

“I am a painter and I go to the house of my contractor daily through the road in front of Bhagaval Singh’s house. When I rode on my scooter to the workplace, I had seen him in front of his house. Around two-and-a-half weeks ago, he asked me dig a waste pit on his house premises. I told him I was busy and  I could do it only after two days. Then, he collected my phone number,” said Baby.

“After two days, he called me and I told him that I would come the next day. I went to his house and saw only Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila at the house. He showed me the place near a banana tree where the the pit had to be dug. I left the house after completing part of the work around noon. While I was digging, he came and asked me about my painting job. 

“The next morning, I again went to his house and resumed digging. After digging around 3.5-foot deep, the ground was so hard and I was not able to dig further. I told him about it and he said okay. While I was leaving, he put Rs 1,000 in my pocket, “ he said.  “I am still in shock and unable to believe that such a person could do this heinous crime,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human Sacrifice Kerala Black magic
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp