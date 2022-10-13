‘Magical cures’ thrive in Kerala despite rigorous laws

Unnikrishnan S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The enforcement of existing laws to curb the growing trend of offering magical remedies has been poor despite the wide powers bestowed on the authorities, say social activists. Under various laws, the police can take action against cheating by offering magical remedies, the medical councils can take action against unqualified persons from practising medicine and the drug control department can act against fake drugs and illegal drug promotion. Yet, the state has a poor record of enforcing existing laws to discourage criminals from embarking on more heinous crimes, according to activists.

The unscrupulous persons involved in these crimes are found to have offered a bouquet of solutions or quick remedies ranging from bringing prosperity to curing infertility in a bid to attract the victims. Many criminals booked in the past for heinous crimes have once doubled up as exorcists and quacks.

According to health activists, an effective implementation of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act of 1940, and Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) (DMROA) Act, 1954, would help in nipping such anti-social elements in the bud. According to them, a stricter implementation of Advertising Code formulated under the Cable Television Network Rules would also help in preventing public from becoming victims.

Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE), a public health collective of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP), has come out against the illegal classified ads in regional language publications and advertisements offering miracles on television channels.

“People after seeing such classifieds approach unscrupulous persons offering cure for infertility, mental illnesses and cancer. The drug control department can take action against such fraudulent activities,” said CAPSULE chairman Dr U Nandakumar Nair. “There is a need for a new law to curb black magic. But its effectiveness also depends on its implementation. The lacuna in secular space is a cause of concern,” he added.



A couple offered Ibrahim Thangal, a sorcerer in Kayamkulam, Rs 17.25 lakh for performing rituals to cure their infertility. He had a free reign for six years until he was caught in 2014. Another “successful” quack named, Sirajuddin, was nabbed only after he killed a woman at Karunagappally when he tortured her in the name of treatment for mental illness.

“Ibrahim Thangal studied only up to Class 7. But he could con many people into believing his magical skills. To impress clients, these frauds procure exotic snakes and antiques and practisegory rituals,” said a police officer. According to him, the popularity of conmen makes it difficult for the police to make arrests immediately.

According to Nandakumar, there is a general tendency to trust advertisements on products bringing luck. Besides, the people do not complain if they did not get the benefit due to shame, he added. Cure for sexual problems occupied 31% of the classifieds in regional language publications, according to a survey by CAPSULE. The classifieds on treating alcohol abuse and piles have increased, but the promotions by beauty products and hair growth have reduced between 2018 and 2022.

Kannur-based RTI activist Dr Babu K V alleged that the drug control department has not been making interventions to act as a deterrent force. “It is only when the law gets implemented that the people become aware of it,” he said.

A drugs control department officer denied the allegations. However, he said the department focuses mostly on illegal advertisements. Legal actions are being initiated against those advertisements which violate the provisions of the Act and the officers have initiated cases against 137 manufacturers/marketers in the state for the violation of the DMROA Act. Those cases are now pending before the trial court, said an officer.

