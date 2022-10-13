Missing woman police inspector found at friend’s place in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Panamaram, Wayanad, Inspector of Police KA Elizabeth, who has been missing since Monday, was found in Thiruvananthapuram. She was at a friend’s house. The police had launched a search after Elizabeth, who went to the Palakkad fast track special court for official purposes, did not return. CCTV visuals confirmed the officer had reached Palakkad.

But she was not reachable on both her numbers when family members, friends and colleagues tried to contact her. The police reached Kalpetta as Elizabeth, in her final call, had said she was there but could not find her. Though the police received information that somebody saw Elizabeth in Palakkad and also that she withdrew money from an ATM in Kozhikode, they were unable to trace her location.

A special team led by Mananthavady DySP A P Chandran has been investigating the missing case. “When Elizabeth went missing after going to the court in Palakkad, a missing case was registered at the Panamaram police station. A special team consisting of Panamaram and Kambalakkad police officials was in charge of the investigation.

We’ve been contacting the friends and relatives of the inspector constantly. Finally, on Wednesday, the police received the information that Elizabeth is in a friend’s house in Thiruvananthapuram. We’ve yet to record the inspector’s official explanation about the reason for her disappearance,” said DySP Chandran. A police team from Wayanad has left for Thiruvananthapuram. Elizabeth reportedly told some of her colleagues that there was work pressure from her superiors and she wanted to take a break.

