Not first time Congress gets plaints against MLA

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership had warned Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnapillil earlier also on behavioural issues following complaints, state party chief K Sudhakaran said on Wednesday. On the current allegation of physical assault levelled by a woman against the MLA, Sudhakaran said he has asked Kunnapillil for an explanation. “He will be expelled from the party if found guilty,’’ he told TNIE.

“Earlier also, we had received complaints regarding his misbehaviours, mostly from his constituency. I had personally called him and advised him. But there seems to be no impact,’’ Sudhakaran said.

Couldn’t contact Eldose, says Sudhakaran

There have been complaints about some of his public appearances too, the Congress chief said, referring to the dance video involving Kunnapillil that has gone viral in social media. In the video, the MLA, while dancing at a marriage function, is seen trying to get close to a woman who struggles to move away from him with folded hands.

Asked about reports that the MLA has gone into hiding, Sudhakaran said he also could not contact him. “I tried to talk to him over the phone today, but he was not reachable,” he said.

DECISION AFTER HEARING OUT MLA: SATHEESAN

Kochi: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Congress will take a decision on Perumbavoor MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil only after hearing his version on the sexual assault complaint filed by a woman. He said Congress is yet to get Kunnapillil’s response to the complaint filed by the woman

