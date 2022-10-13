Home States Kerala

'Power not final, god is': Congress MLA Eldose breaks silence on 'physical assault' case

The legislator who is a two-term MLA has informed that he will abide by whatever his voters say. He also said that there is no gender discrimination when it comes to criminals.

Published: 13th October 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly

Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perumbavoor Congress MLA Eldose P Kunnapallil, who is on the run after a woman complained of physical assault, broke his silence for the first time. In a Facebook post, the MLA maintained that he has not done anything against the law.

The legislator who is a two-term MLA has informed that he will abide by whatever his voters say. He also said that there is no gender discrimination when it comes to criminals.

ALSO READ | Eldose Kunnapillil offered 30 lakh to settle assault case: Woman complainant on Congress MLA

"Power is not the last word for me. God, who I believe, alone is my support. Only the truly righteous will react righteously. I never expected to reach this far. I will move on strongly by leading a righteous path until my death. My gratitude to all those who supported me and those who withdrew their support and above all to God", wrote Eldose Kunnapallil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eldose Kunnapallil Congress MLA Eldose physical assault case
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp