'Power not final, god is': Congress MLA Eldose breaks silence on 'physical assault' case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perumbavoor Congress MLA Eldose P Kunnapallil, who is on the run after a woman complained of physical assault, broke his silence for the first time. In a Facebook post, the MLA maintained that he has not done anything against the law.

The legislator who is a two-term MLA has informed that he will abide by whatever his voters say. He also said that there is no gender discrimination when it comes to criminals.

"Power is not the last word for me. God, who I believe, alone is my support. Only the truly righteous will react righteously. I never expected to reach this far. I will move on strongly by leading a righteous path until my death. My gratitude to all those who supported me and those who withdrew their support and above all to God", wrote Eldose Kunnapallil.

