Cruise! Kerala scrap dealer’s catamaran vessel beckons

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The life of CA Kunjumon is not another rags-to-riches journey. Starting off as a scrap dealer, the class 4 dropout had a dream of owning a cruise vessel. Saving every penny he earned from his business, he built one. Kunjumon purchased a passenger boat and started operating service for tourists in Kochi backwaters around 15 years ago.

To fulfil his dream, he took a lakeside property at Vypeen on lease in 2016 and started the work by setting up a boat-building yard. Six years on, Minar, his catamaran double-deck sea cruise vessel, has been launched and it is all set to start service in a fortnight’s time. And Minar has got the distinction of being the only private catamaran class sea cruise vessel in the country to get Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) registration.

“Around 150 tourist boats are operating from Marine Drive in Kochi. But they ply only in the backwaters. My dream was a double hull luxury cruise vessel that can take the tourists to the sea. When I started off, I didn’t have the resources, but the work was never affected. A team of 16 has been working day and night for the past six years to turn my dream into reality,” said Kunjumon.

The vessel’s design is by naval architect and IRS consultant Vijith Menon. Aismar Boat Builders’ K A Joseph, who has 43 years experience in boat building, took the project to fruition. “As it was my dream, I was involved in the work from scratch.

We installed a huge mould to build the twin hull. Though the estimated cost was `2 crore, the actual expense came to double that amount. I channelled all my earnings into the project. The workers were employed on daily wages. Antony, a carpenter with 30 years of experience in marine boat building, was in charge of the work. Except for three months during the lockdown, the work was never affected,” said Kochi resident Kunjumon.

However, his biggest challenge was to provide a platform for tourists to board the vessel at Marine Drive in Kochi. “Lack of a marina or terminal at Marine Drive is a big draw back. We are planning to approach the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation and Greater Cochin Development Authority to develop a marina where all, including elderly and differently abled persons, can board the vessel. As we are planning to start service in November, we will seek permission to build a temporary platform,” he said.

Minar will be operating two-hour cruise to a distance of 17km from morning to night at affordable rates. The target group will be families of NRIs. Differently abled persons will be accommodated free of cost, said Kunjumon.

