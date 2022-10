Facing assault and rape charges, Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly still at large

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, who is facing rape charges still remains untraceable, according to police and the party leadership.

Both his mobile phones were switched off and they could not reach the Perumbavoor legislator so far, police said on Friday.

However, they were going ahead with other legal procedures against Kunnappilly, who was also charged with assault following the complaint of the same woman, who earlier alleged that the MLA had abducted and manhandled her.

When reporters asked whether the party leadership could get in touch with the MLA, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan said they were trying via all possible means since the last two days but, were unable to do so.

"There is no need for him to go into hiding as his anticipatory bail is under the consideration of the court.

Generally, the police will not arrest him till the court takes up the bail plea," he said.

The Congress leader said the KPCC has a clear stand on the issue and the party has never tried to protect him as usually done by the ruling CPI(M) when allegations would crop up against its leaders.

Satheesan indicated that they were awaiting Kunnappilly's reply for the explanation sought from him by the KPCC and it was just part of ensuring natural justice.

"Here, a woman is standing before the society with a complaint. It cannot be overlooked," the LoP added.

In a later statement, KPCC warned the MLA of stringent action if he fails to furnish an "honest explanation" on the controversy.

KPCC's organisational general secretary T U Radhakrishnan said in a release that the party state chief K Sudhakaran sent a letter to the MLA asking him to submit his explanation by October 20.

"A serious allegation, which should never be heard in the name of a public worker, has now cropped up. So, Eldhose Kunnappilly has been warned through a letter to give a sincere explanation on the said matter to the KPCC within the stipulated time. Otherwise severe disciplinary action will be taken," it said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said medical examination procedures of the victim were completed.

"Both the mobile numbers of the MLA are switched off. So, we could not contact him so far. Anyway, the woman will give a statement before the Magistrate under CRPC 164 in the afternoon," Crime Branch DySP Anilkumar told PTI.

When asked whether Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer was informed about the rape case registered against the Legislator, the investigation officer said it was legally not needed as the said incident had occurred outside the Assembly complex.

Kerala police had on Tuesday registered a case against the Perumbavoor MLA on a complaint from the woman that he abducted and assaulted her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend over an incident that happened on September 14.

The woman, later, claimed that Kunnappilly had offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

