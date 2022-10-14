Home States Kerala

Husband-wife duo in Kerala perform sorcery in front of boy, video triggers protest

Youth organisations of CPM, Congress and BJP on Thursday staged protests in front of her house forcing the police to take the woman into custody.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 04:14 PM

Shobhana being taken away by the police at Malayalappuzha on Thursday.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Close on the heels of the human sacrifice in Elanthoor, a woman and her husband were taken into custody for allegedly performing pooja as part of sorcery in the presence of a boy at Malayalappuzha on Thursday.  

Malayalappuzha Inspector of Police K S Vijayan said they have taken Shobhana, 42, and her husband Unnikrishnan, 39, of Vasanthi Amma Madam at Potheepadu, ward 3 of Malayalappuzha, into custody following a video of her conducting the pooja circulated on social media. In the video, a boy could be seen fainting while she was performing the pooja. “We have not received any written complaint from the victims against her and we are searching for the people who are seen in the video along with the child,” the officer said.

Youth organisations of CPM, Congress and BJP on Thursday staged protests in front of her house forcing the police to take the woman into custody. The protestors vandalised the house and the place where she performed the poojas. 

Ward member Manjish Vadakkineth said Shobhana she has been living in the ward for the past six-seven years. “I don’t  know her exact native place. Residents of my ward had given mass petitions against her many times and I had forwarded these it to the Malayalappuzha police.Health Minister Veena George said the state government has taken a serious note of the incident in which sorcery was performed in the presence of a child.

