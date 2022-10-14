Kerala to form Kuttanad Development Council

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To coordinate the activities of various government agencies operating in Kuttanad, the state cabinet has decided to form the Kuttanad Development Coordination Council. The council chaired by the chief minister is being set up under the state government’s 100-day programme. The council is being set up with an aim to bring in various agencies and schemes for Kuttanad under a single umbrella. This will help avoid repetition of various schemes, review the functioning of various agencies and also make them mutually complementary. Ensuring planning and implementation of various schemes for the comprehensive development of paddy fields in Kuttanad, implementing overall water management in the region, projects to address issues related to flooding, implementing an agri-calender in Kuttanad, addressing issues related to crop loss and damage of basic infrastructure and mechanisation of farming activities are the declared purposes of the council.