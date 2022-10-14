MVD pulls up 19 KSRTC buses, 4,472 violators post Vadakkenchery accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vadakkencherry tourist bus accident that left nine people killed and over 40 injured, and the directive of the High Court in the aftermath have made the motor vehicle department (MVD) sit up and take notice of traffic violations.

The department has launched a state-wide inspection drive. As the drive was completed on the fifth day, it saw a total of 4,472 violations identified since the start of inspections. Among the violators, 19 KSRTC buses too were booked. According to Transport Commissioner S Sreejith, who met with officials from MVD’s Central Zone I and II at CIAL Convention Centre at Nedumbassery, strong action will be initiated against all vehicles, including KSRTC buses, that violate rules. “Action will be initiated as per the directive of the Kerala High Court,” he said.

The Transport Commissioner said, “The state government and the transport department are determined not to lose even a single life on the road.” According to him, 4,472 violations were recorded in five days since the start of inspections and action was taken against violators. “A fine of Rs 75,73,020 has been levied. The fitness certificates of 263 vehicles were cancelled and the licences of 108 drivers were cancelled for dangerous driving. Action was taken against 19 KSRTC buses also. The registration of seven vehicles found unfit for road has been cancelled,” said Sreejith.

He said the drivers whose licences were revoked for dangerous driving will be given training at the Drivers Training Research Institute, Edappal. According to the transport commissioner, the driver’s licence will be restored only after the victim, who had been seriously injured in the accident, has been taken care of and recovered from injuries. “The bus owners association has approached us seeking training for drivers,” he added.

He said inspections are going on across the state. “Vehicles that have been modified and are in direct violation of MVD rules will not be allowed on the road. Violations like tampering with speed control systems and unauthorised alterations are being checked,” he said. According to him, centres that help disable speed control systems will be identified and action will be taken against them.

“The help of the police has been sought. We have also collaborated with the excise department to detect those driving under the influence of intoxicating substances. The driving licence of such persons will be cancelled,” he added.

L2 LAKH EACH TO VICTIMS’ FAMILIES

T’Puram: The state cabinet has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed in the Vadakkenchery bus accident on October 6. Revenue Minister K Rajan said the amount will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. This is in addition to the immediate relief provided earlier to the families. The minister added that the government will bear the treatment expenses of those who sustained injuries in the accident.

