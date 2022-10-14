Sakhare, Yadav get central call-up; police Dept set for quick reshuffle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government approving the Central deputation requests of Law and Order ADGP Vijay Sakhare and Crime Branch IG Ashok Yadav, the top echelons of the police department, are bracing for a fresh rearrangement.

Sakhare has been offered Central deputation as IG in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), while 1998-batch officer Yadav has been offered the post of IG in the Border Security Force (BSF). The deputation is initially for a period of five years. Sakhare is viewed as an officer having a good rapport with the state government and had enjoyed the full backing of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state police chief Anil Kant.

Though the discussion is yet to gather pace, sources said the names of Balram Kumar Upadhyay, S Sreejith and M R Ajithkumar could come up as potential replacements. Vigilance ADGP Manoj Abraham, who had turned down the post twice in the past, might be goaded to take up the post if the government fails to find another suitable candidate, said a highly placed source.

“Manoj was not interested in taking up the post in the past. Since he is having the additional charge of Vigilance Director, he may not be interested in taking up the post of the Law and Order ADGP even now. However, things may change if the government takes an adamant stand,” said sources.

Balram, who is the ADGP Training, had his last posting in Law and Order wing as he was Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner. This could be counted as an advantage since Sreejith and Ajithkumar have been working in special wings for quite some time. The controversies that accompanied them during their last postings may also affect their prospects. Sreejith’s stint as Crime Branch ADGP had witnessed several controversies erupting in connection with the actor attack case probe. Ajith had an unceremonious exit as Vigilance ADGP after the detention of gold-smuggling case accused P S Sarith in Palakkad created a big controversy.

Before being appointed as Law and Order ADGP, Sakhare was functioning as Kochi city police commissioner. He was also appointed as a special officer for Covid-19 containment in Kasaragod.

Yadav is currently functioning as Crime Branch IG, Kozhikode. Before that, he had worked as North Zone IG and Intelligence IG.

