Slapped with rape charge, Eldose Kunnapillil claims innocence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making matters worse for an already embattled Congress MLA Eldose Kunnapillil, the crime branch pressed rape charges against the 44-year-old even as he claimed innocence. The two-time Perumbavoor MLA said in a Facebook post that he has not committed anything wrong. The 32-year-old woman told crime branch — which took over the probe from local police — on Wednesday that Kunnapillil had sexually abused her multiple times. She also handed over two mobile phones, which reportedly have digital evidence of the offence, to the officers, an official said.

After recording her statements, the crime branch on Thursday filed a preliminary inquiry report before the Neyyattinkara judicial first class magistrate court mentioning the rape charge it has levelled against the legislator.

According to an official, the woman told crime branch that she was subjected to rape on false promise of marriage. The local police had earlier charged him for assaulting her. The woman was subjected to medical examination, the result of which is expected on Friday. Crime branch also filed an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court to record the woman’s statement under CrPC 164.

Meanwhile, the crime branch has informed Speaker A N Shamseer of the developments in the case. However, sources said the speaker’s nod is not mandatory to arrest Eldose now as the assembly is not in session.

Eldose — known to be a part of the ‘I’ group — has left the Congress leadership worried, especially since rape charge has also been slapped on him. Kunnapillil said he would abide by what his voters say. “Power is not the last word for me. The God, in whom I believe, alone is my support. Only the truly righteous will react righteously. I never expected to reach this far. I’ll move on strongly by leading a righteous path until my death. My gratitude to all those who supported me and those who withdrew their support and, above all, God,” he wrote.

The noose is getting tighter around him. The MLA is expected to lie low until his anticipatory bail plea is taken up by the additional district and sessions court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan maintained that under no circumstances would the Congress tolerate violence against women or take a favourable stand against the guilty.

“This is why the Congress party has decided against constituting a commission to probe the incident. We have decided to hear from the legislator as part of extending natural justice. It should be recalled that Congress state president K Sudhakaran had warned of stringent action against Kunnapillil,” said Satheesan.

KOVALAM MLA ALSO FACES RAPE CHARGE

This is not the first time a Congress legislator has been arraigned in a rape case. Kovalam MLA M Vincent had courted a controversy in 2017 after a woman belonging to Balaramapuram lodged a rape complaint against him. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, to his whose camp Vincent belongs, was the lone leader to extend support to him.

