Wild elephant dies after being hit by train in Palakkad forest

Published: 14th October 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  A wild elephant was hit by a train at Kottamutti near Kanjikode in Palakkad and it died after being thrown off the tracks on Friday. The mishap occurred on the B line at 3.15 am between Kanjikode and Walayar forests.

The train, Vivek Express, was plying from Kanyakumari to Assam. The wild elephant was around 24 years old.

It is reported that a baby elephant was also injured in the accident. However, the baby elephant has gone to the Vadassery hills along with the herd. The post-mortem will be conducted and the carcass will be buried in the Walayar forests.

