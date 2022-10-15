Congress leadership issues ultimatum to rape accused MLA Eldose Kunnapillil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making it clear that the party will not support him, the state Congress leadership has issued an ultimatum to Eldose Kunnapillil, MLA, who is facing sexual assault charges. The party has asked the Perumbavoor MLA to file his explanation on the notice served by KPCC by October 20. The party leadership has clearly indicated that action would be taken against the MLA.

Terming it a serious allegation - something that should not have been raised against a political worker - the party asked Eldose to give an honest explanation, failing which stringent action would follow. Soon after the complainant woman approached the police, the KPCC leadership served notice on the MLA.

Meanwhile Eldose Kunnapillil is now on the run. His public programmes have been cancelled. Both Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and state president K Sudhakaran stated that the MLA was unavailable on the phone.

Both the leaders have clearly indicated that strict action would be taken against the MLA if the complaint is true. Unlike the CPM, which used to entrust a party commission to look into such allegations, Congress will not try to cover up such acts.

“It’s an action unbecoming of a people’s representative. It’s for the police to find out whether the complaint is true or not. If it’s found true, he will be kept away from party activities,” Sudhakaran said. Responding to media queries on why Eldose went absconding, Sudhakaran said it was just an attempt to evade legal action.

“He should know that as a people’s representative, what he did was wrong. That’s why an explanation was sought from him. It’s natural justice that we should hear his version also,” said Sudhakaran.

CPM SOFT ON MLA’S RESIGNATION

Noticeably the CPM leadership did not raise the demand for Eldose Kunnapilil’s resignation. The party secretariat, however said, such people continuing in positions of power, will send a wrong message to society. Referring to the crime branch case with sexual assault charges against the MLA, the CPM termed it a serious issue. Proper legal measures should be taken to ensure that the complainant gets justice. When such a complaint comes up against an individual occupying the position of an MLA, it’s an issue for Congress’ morality to decide whether they should be allowed to continue in the said position.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making it clear that the party will not support him, the state Congress leadership has issued an ultimatum to Eldose Kunnapillil, MLA, who is facing sexual assault charges. The party has asked the Perumbavoor MLA to file his explanation on the notice served by KPCC by October 20. The party leadership has clearly indicated that action would be taken against the MLA. Terming it a serious allegation - something that should not have been raised against a political worker - the party asked Eldose to give an honest explanation, failing which stringent action would follow. Soon after the complainant woman approached the police, the KPCC leadership served notice on the MLA. Meanwhile Eldose Kunnapillil is now on the run. His public programmes have been cancelled. Both Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and state president K Sudhakaran stated that the MLA was unavailable on the phone. Both the leaders have clearly indicated that strict action would be taken against the MLA if the complaint is true. Unlike the CPM, which used to entrust a party commission to look into such allegations, Congress will not try to cover up such acts. “It’s an action unbecoming of a people’s representative. It’s for the police to find out whether the complaint is true or not. If it’s found true, he will be kept away from party activities,” Sudhakaran said. Responding to media queries on why Eldose went absconding, Sudhakaran said it was just an attempt to evade legal action. “He should know that as a people’s representative, what he did was wrong. That’s why an explanation was sought from him. It’s natural justice that we should hear his version also,” said Sudhakaran. CPM SOFT ON MLA’S RESIGNATION Noticeably the CPM leadership did not raise the demand for Eldose Kunnapilil’s resignation. The party secretariat, however said, such people continuing in positions of power, will send a wrong message to society. Referring to the crime branch case with sexual assault charges against the MLA, the CPM termed it a serious issue. Proper legal measures should be taken to ensure that the complainant gets justice. When such a complaint comes up against an individual occupying the position of an MLA, it’s an issue for Congress’ morality to decide whether they should be allowed to continue in the said position.