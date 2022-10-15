Isolated heavy rain expected in Kerala till Oct 18

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rains across the state till October 18. It has sounded yellow alerts in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad districts will get isolated heavy spells in the days to come.

Yellow alert indicates a rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. According to IMD, Kerala will get widespread light-to-moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms due to the influence of cyclonic circulations lying over the Comorin area and the Bay of Bengal. The recent rains resulted in rising water levels in dams. The shutters of dams at Aruvikkara and Peppara have been raised to regulate water levels.

The southern districts are likely to get more rain from October 14 to 20 while central and northern districts are likely to get more rain from October 21 to 27, according to the week-wise forecast of IMD.“The nature of rain is similar to that of northeast monsoon though the southwest monsoon has not withdrawn fully. The IMD also predicts the formation of cyclonic circulations over the Andaman sea which may gain in strength by October 18,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The IMD also issued a forecast of the Northeast Monsoon season which is set to commence with the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon. Kerala is expected to receive a normal monsoon during the period. The South West Monsoon has started retreating from the Central regions of the country.

