Home States Kerala

Pinarayi to return Saturday after foreign visit

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be back in Kerala on Saturday after his controversial foreign tour.

Published: 15th October 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in conversation with Nobel Peace Centre executive director Kjersti Fløgstad in Finland

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be back in Kerala on Saturday after his controversial foreign tour. While the ministers who joined him in different countries had returned earlier, the CM spent the last two days in Dubai for a private visit.

From London, the CM flew down to Dubai on Wednesday. Pinarayi and his cabinet colleagues visited different places in Norway and the UK to canvas investments and also to review the living conditions of non-resident Keralites there. Ministers P Rajeeve (Industries), V Sivankutty (Education), Veena George (Health), V Abdurahiman (Sports) and Chief Secretary V P Joy had joined the delegation at different stages.

The delegation had succeeded in entering into an MoU with two agencies associating with the National Health Service in the UK to recruit Malayali nurses for employment in that country. The delegation visited various business establishments in Norway, England and Wales.

It also held consultations with stakeholders in tourism and ayurveda sectors and got some investment offers as well. The delegation had held a meeting with Norwegian Fisheries and Ocean Policy Minister Bjornar Selnes Skjaeran. Norway offered assistance to Kerala to form a maritime cluster and also to implement new projects in fisheries and aquaculture sectors. The CM had embarked on the tour on October 4 early morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp