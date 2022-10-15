Pinarayi to return Saturday after foreign visit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be back in Kerala on Saturday after his controversial foreign tour. While the ministers who joined him in different countries had returned earlier, the CM spent the last two days in Dubai for a private visit.

From London, the CM flew down to Dubai on Wednesday. Pinarayi and his cabinet colleagues visited different places in Norway and the UK to canvas investments and also to review the living conditions of non-resident Keralites there. Ministers P Rajeeve (Industries), V Sivankutty (Education), Veena George (Health), V Abdurahiman (Sports) and Chief Secretary V P Joy had joined the delegation at different stages.

The delegation had succeeded in entering into an MoU with two agencies associating with the National Health Service in the UK to recruit Malayali nurses for employment in that country. The delegation visited various business establishments in Norway, England and Wales.

It also held consultations with stakeholders in tourism and ayurveda sectors and got some investment offers as well. The delegation had held a meeting with Norwegian Fisheries and Ocean Policy Minister Bjornar Selnes Skjaeran. Norway offered assistance to Kerala to form a maritime cluster and also to implement new projects in fisheries and aquaculture sectors. The CM had embarked on the tour on October 4 early morning.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be back in Kerala on Saturday after his controversial foreign tour. While the ministers who joined him in different countries had returned earlier, the CM spent the last two days in Dubai for a private visit. From London, the CM flew down to Dubai on Wednesday. Pinarayi and his cabinet colleagues visited different places in Norway and the UK to canvas investments and also to review the living conditions of non-resident Keralites there. Ministers P Rajeeve (Industries), V Sivankutty (Education), Veena George (Health), V Abdurahiman (Sports) and Chief Secretary V P Joy had joined the delegation at different stages. The delegation had succeeded in entering into an MoU with two agencies associating with the National Health Service in the UK to recruit Malayali nurses for employment in that country. The delegation visited various business establishments in Norway, England and Wales. It also held consultations with stakeholders in tourism and ayurveda sectors and got some investment offers as well. The delegation had held a meeting with Norwegian Fisheries and Ocean Policy Minister Bjornar Selnes Skjaeran. Norway offered assistance to Kerala to form a maritime cluster and also to implement new projects in fisheries and aquaculture sectors. The CM had embarked on the tour on October 4 early morning.