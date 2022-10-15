Wayanad: Cheeral residents to intensify protest until tiger captured

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The district collector has announced a holiday for all educational institutions including madrasas in Cheeral village on Saturday due to the presence of a tiger in the area. The forest department officials informed that the tiger has entered the forest. The tiger ran in front of two sisters who were returning from a grocery shop around 5pm on Thursday at Karinkalikunnu market in Cheeral. The sisters ran away and got into the nearest house for help. The eldest of the sisters, Sayana Narayanan, is six- months pregnant.

Later, the rapid response team from forest department reached the spot and conducted a search but they could not find the tiger on Thursday. “The visuals captured in 18 CCTV cameras installed in and around Cheeral show that the tiger is number 43 of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and it’s 10-year old. It seems that its canine teeth is damaged, so it comes out of the forest in search of prey.

We have received permission to use tranquilliser shots, but it would only happen if we can spot the tiger during daytime. Around 30 staff from the forest department carried out a search in the area for the tiger. We will continue efforts to catch the animal on Saturday also,” said K Abdul Azeez, Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary warden. Meanwhile, local residents are planning to intensify their protests until the forest department captures the tiger.

The tiger killed seven domestic animals within two weeks in Cheeral area. A total of three cages have been set up in Cheeral and Mundakolly areas to catch the tiger. On Tuesday, Cheeral Janakiya Samithi, a collective of local residents and people’s representatives, observed a hartal in the village from 6am to 6pm in protest against growing tiger attacks in the locality.

Hundreds of residents took out a march from Cheeral to Thottamoola Forest Station. Forest department officials and Janakiya Samithi members held a meeting at Sultan Bathery Forest Inspection Bungalow on Monday to discuss the tiger menace in Mundakolly and decided to set up cameras and cage. The Janakiya Samithi demanded immediate action against the growing tiger attacks.

