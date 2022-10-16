Home States Kerala

Heavy rains likely in many parts of Kerala: IMD

On Thursday, there is a possibility of heavy rains in all districts from Ernakulam to Kasargod.

Published: 16th October 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

HeavyRainsKochi

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in many parts of the state for the next five days. The weathermen have announced yellow alerts in 10 districts of the state, predicting heavy rains from Thiruvananthapuram to Malappuram.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram are expected to receive heavy rains till Tuesday. On Wednesday, there may be heavy rains in all the districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts.

The IMD has predicted the possibility of receiving 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain in the next 24 hours. On Thursday, there is a possibility of heavy rains in all districts from Ernakulam to Kasargod.

Kerala witnessed back-to-back floods and landslides in 2018 and 2019. Amid the IMD predicting heavy rains, the revenue, police, fire and rescue departments have been kept on high alert.

People in many areas of Thrissur including Chalakkudi, where many people were displaced, have also warned about possible heavy rains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Kerala rains yellow alerts
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp