Heavy rain likely in many parts of Kerala till October 20

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rains in many parts of the state till October 20 (Thursday). The weathermen have announced yellow alerts in 10 districts, except Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Southern districts and high ranges are predicted to get more rain in the next two days (October 17, 18). Kozhikode too is expected to get isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad will receive heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned to take extreme caution in wake of the forecast. “People travelling to the high ranges should take caution. The rain accompanied by lightning or thunderstorms is more likely in the afternoons,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist with the KSDMA.

The IMD, in a statement, said the recent rains are due to the presence of two weather systems formed in the sea. A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the southwest Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels.

